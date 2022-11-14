Compression Stockings Market Report 2022 | Share, Industry Trends, Analysis, Latest Insights and Forecast to 2027

Compression Stockings Market

The global compression stockings market size reached US$ 1.45 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 2.03 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% (2022-2027).

Compression stockings refer to specialized hosiery that applies gentle pressure over the ankles and calves to improve blood flow, inhibit the formation of blood clots, reduce pain, etc. They assist in enhancing lower extremity symptoms associated with venous insufficiency during pregnancy. These stockings can be used as a non-pharmacological treatment option for individuals with orthostatic hypotension (OH). Some of the commonly utilized compression stockings include graduated compression stockings (GCS), anti-embolism stockings, non-medical support hosiery, etc. In line with this, they help in preventing edema, lymphedema, phlebitis, spider and varicose veins, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Compression Stockings Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing incidences of chronic venous diseases (CVDs) that require extensive treatment and hospitalization are among the key factors stimulating the compression stockings market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of obesity, on account of sedentary lifestyles, is also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the widespread adoption of compression stockings in the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLU), as it results in ulcer healing, reduction of pain, prevention of recurrence, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating demand for these stockings to aid narrow veins, restore valve competence, minimize ambulatory venous pressure, reduce venous reflux (VR), etc., is propelling the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing focus on aggressive promotional activities by leading manufacturers for advertising compression stockings to runners, triathletes, and other endurance athletes is further augmenting the global market. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population and the elevating investments in the sports industry are expected to fuel the compression stockings market over the forecasted period.

Global Compression Stockings Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

2XU Pty Ltd.

Bauerfeind AG

Belsana

Creswell Sock Mills

DJO LLC (Enovis Corporation)

Gloria Med Spa

Manifattura Cizeta s.r.l.

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Sigvaris AG (Sigvaris Management AG)

Spanx Inc.

Thuasne

Triumph Home Health Supplies

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, demography and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Knee High

• Thigh High

Breakup by Demography:

• Men

• Women

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

