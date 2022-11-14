Global Delivery Drone Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Delivery Drone Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Delivery Drone Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Delivery Drone Services Global Market Report 2022”, the delivery drone services market is predicted to reach a value of $ 11.37 billion in 2020. The global delivery drone services market size is expected to grow from $11.36. billion in 2020 to $82.30 billion in 2025 at a rate of 48.6 %. The global delivery drone services market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2025 and reach $52.19 billion in 2030. Increased demand for contactless deliveries is predicted to drive demand for the delivery drone services market.

Key Trends In The Delivery Drone Services Market

Rising approvals are shaping the delivery drone services market. Over the last several years, drones have become extremely prevalent as many individuals and organizations are completely accepting and incorporating this technology into their business model. For instance, in April 2019, Wing, the drone shipping firm operated by Google's parent company Alphabet, became the first US organization to receive permission from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to start testing deliveries. It has collaborated with Walgreens, which has a store within 5 miles, covering 78% of the US population. This means that almost 80% of the US would be in the range of Wing services if and when the technology was more extensively deployed. In August 2020, Amazon received FAA certification in to use its Prime Air delivery drones to "safely and efficiently" deliver products to customers in the USA.

Overview Of The Delivery Drone Services Market

The delivery drone services market report consists of sales of delivery drone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing contactless delivery services. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying and delivering packages of various weights and across varied distances. The delivery drone service providers offer advanced delivery services that help in various applications such as e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, and others.

• By Package Size: Less Than 2kg, 2kg to 5kg, More than 5kg

• By Range: Less Than or Equals to 25 Km, More than 25 Km

• By Application: E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery, Others

• By Geography: The global delivery drone services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon Prime Air, Zomato, EHANG, FedEx

