Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Cosmetic Lasers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2022”, the cosmetic lasers market is predicted to reach a value of $14.78 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2016. The global cosmetic lasers market size is expected to grow from $14.78 billion in 2021 to $18.63 billion in 2026 at a rate of 4.7%. The global cosmetic lasers market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 and reach $23.73 billion in 2031. The rising urbanization all over the globe is significantly contributing to the growth of the cosmetic lasers industry in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Cosmetic Lasers Market

The use of IoT (Internet of Things) is a key trend gaining popularity in the cosmetic lasers market. IoT is defined as a system interconnecting computing devices digital machines, objects, and even people that are provided with unique identifiers, such as sensors, and providing the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. For instance, in June 2020, E.S.I. Novel, an Israel-based medical aesthetics company, launched IoT-based skin rejuvenation solution JÓLI360. Dubbed JÓLI360, the new product is designed to accurately measure skin parameters such as hydration, elasticity, and sebum using a sophisticated skin analyzer. This data is then transferred onto the JÓLI360 touch screen tablet, utilizing IoT technology to enable the therapists offer personalized treatments to clients based on their skins’ condition.

Overview Of The Cosmetic Lasers Market

The cosmetic lasers market report consists of sales of cosmetic lasers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cosmetic lasers used during cosmetic surgeries. A cosmetic laser is a device which users the laser beam to treat or reduce a number of conditions such as facial wrinkles, sagging eyelid skin, problems associated with aging skin, unwanted body hair and skin irregularities, such as acne scars or birthmarks and blemishes.

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

•Forecast period: Historical and Future

•By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

•By Type: Standalone Lasers, Multiplatform Lasers

•By Modality: Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL), YAG Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Radiofrequency, Infrared, Others

•By Application: Hair Removal, Skin Resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Scar and Acne Removal , Body Contouring, Others

•By End User: Hospitals, Skin care clinics, Cosmetics Surgical Centre

•By Geography: The global cosmetic lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Aerolase Corporation, ALMA LASERS LTD, Sciton Inc., Syneron Candela, Solta Medical International

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of cosmetic lasers global market. The market report analyzes cosmetic lasers market size, cosmetic lasers global market growth drivers, cosmetic lasers market segments, cosmetic lasers global market major players, cosmetic lasers global market growth across geographies, and cosmetic lasers global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

