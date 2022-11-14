School Management System Market Size, Share & Forecast [2029] | Global Industry Growth Rate, Key Players, Type & Application, Expansion Plans, Recent Developments, Revenue, Challenges, Restraints Analysis

Companies Profiled in School Management System Market Are Blackboard Inc. (U.S.), Skolaro (India), Oracle (U.S.), Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.), Foradian Technologies (India), HOBSONS (U.S.), Jenzabar Inc. (U.S.), PowerSchool (U.S.), Capita ESS Limited (U.K.), SGRG Core Solutions Pvt Ltd (India)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global school management system market size is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of virtual learning and focus on developing education quality. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in an upcoming report titled, "School Management System Market Forecast, 2022-2029".

A school management system is a subdivision of ERP software that handles the information management system in educational institutions. This system is used as a multi-purpose application to manage student registration, documentation of grades and marks, account management, and payroll administration. Rising technological advancements and the adoption of e-learning are expected to drive the market during the projected period.

Industry Developments:

May 2020 : Jenzabar, Inc. has introduced its Jenzabar One suite, which will enable competency-based education (CBE) programs.

Jenzabar, Inc. has introduced its Jenzabar One suite, which will enable competency-based education (CBE) programs. February 2020: Ellucian collaborated with OnePLM to enable digital transformation for higher education specialists.





Report Coverage:

The school management system market report provides factual information regarding market growth and recent trends in the industry. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market growth and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are discussed further in this report. Furthermore, regional market insights and the dominating regional segment and its development scope are provided further. A list of key market players and their recent launches are highlighted further in this report.

Virtual Learning Concept to Bolster Market Growth During Pandemic

The education sector was highly affected due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools and colleges were instructed to shut down to restrict the virus spread and follow guidelines provided by the government. These factors encouraged the education sector to adopt virtual solutions and develop digital platforms to conduct lectures and manage other operations. During the pandemic, educational institutions started adopting automated institute management systems and learning management systems, allowing schools and colleges to store student details, conduct exams, and declare results.

Market Segmentations:

By component, the School Management System Market is divided into software and services. The services are further categorized into consulting, implementation, support, and maintenance.

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into the cloud and on-premise.

On the basis of application, the market is segregated into student management, academic management, human resource management, finance & accounting management, store & procurement management, and other applications.

Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



































By Component

Services

By Deployment

By User

By Application

Academic Management

Human Resource Management

Finance and Accounting Management

Stores and Procurement Management

By Geography

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)





Drivers & Restraints:

Adoption of E-Learning Platforms to Stimulate Market Growth

The school management system is attributed to dominating the education industry during the forecast period due to the increasing e-learning concept adoption. Also, technological advancements in the industry and the availability of services are expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, rising government initiatives and investments in R&D are likely to propel market growth and increase the demand for these management systems.

However, lack of skilled professionals and financial limitations may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates Global Market Due to Adoption of Emerging Technologies

North America is expected to hold the highest global school management system market share during the forecast period. The regional market dominance is attributed to the increasing utilization of advanced technologies and the rising adoption of cloud-based learning management systems. Also, prominent market players in the market are expected to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the projected period due to the growing student population in the region. The region is anticipated to witness significant school management system market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launch Enable Key Players to Enhance their Product Portfolio

The key market players focus on expanding their business by implementing various business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and alliances. Furthermore, the companies consider incorporating innovative product development and designing ideas to enhance their product portfolio and attract global customers.

Companies Profiled in the Market Report for School Management System:

Blackboard Inc. (U.S.)

Skolaro (India)

Oracle (U.S.)

Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.)

Foradian Technologies (India)

HOBSONS (U.S.)

Jenzabar Inc. (U.S.)

PowerSchool (U.S.)

Capita ESS Limited (U.K.)

SGRG Core Solutions Pvt Ltd (India)

Classter (Greece)

Instructure Inc (U.S.)

McGraw Hill (U.S.)

OpenEduCat (U.S.)

Cornerstone (U.S.)

EduWonka (Singapore)

Campus 365 (India)

EDRP (India)

Schoology and Knewton Inc. (U.S.)





