Global Washing Machines Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022”, the washing machines market is predicted to reach a value of $63.02 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% since 2016. The global washing machines market size is expected to grow from $63.02 billion in 2021 to $76.13 billion in 2026 at a rate of 3.9%. The global washing machines market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2026 and reach $86.16 billion in 2031. The washing machines market is expected to be supported by rapid growth in smart homes in many countries globally.

Key Trends In The Washing Machines Market

Companies in the washing machines market are investing significantly in artificial intelligence technology in their product development. AI can identify data types, find possible connections among datasets, and recognize knowledge using natural language processing. Users will be able to use their smartphones or voice assistants to control these AI powered washing machines. For instance, in March 2021, LG Electronics deployed innovation in laundry with the launch of artificial intelligence enabled washing machine for optimal results. Similarly, in September 2020, Samsung launched its range of artificial intelligence powered front load washing machines which has a Q-Rator technology. The new advanced AI solutions in washing machine is implemented to bring convenience to consumers and deliver perfect laundry efficiently.

Washing Machines Market Overview

The washing machines global market consists of sales of washing machines by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce washing machines. A washing machine is an appliance used to wash various types of clothes without applying any physical efforts.

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Washing Machines Market Segmentation

• By Type: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Others

• By Product: Automatic, Semi-automatic, Dryers

• By Sales Channel: E-Commerce, Retail Chains, Direct Sales

• By Technology: Top Load, Front Load

• By Application: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global washing machines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, GE Appliances

Washing Machines Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides autonomous marine vehicles market research and an overview of washing machines market. The market report analyzes washing machines global market size, washing machines global market growth drivers, washing machines global market segments, washing machines global market major players, autonomous marine vehicles market trends, washing machines global market growth across geographies, and washing machines market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The washing machines global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

