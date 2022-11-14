Global Coronavirus Current Therapy Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Coronavirus Current Therapy Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Coronavirus Current Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the coronavirus current therapy market size is predicted to reach a value of $23.46 billion in 2020. The global coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market size is expected to decline from $23.46 billion in 2020 to $2.34 billion in 2025 at a rate of -36.9%. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to contribute to the growth of the coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Coronavirus Current Therapy Market

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a major trend being followed to develop a short-term way to treat people with COVID-19. Monoclonal antibody therapy involves the infusion of monoclonal antibodies that are similar to the ones synthesized in the human body naturally in response to infection. These are designed in the laboratory to recognize a specific component of this virus and interfere with the virus activity that attaches and enters into human cells. In this approach of antibody therapy, researchers started isolating antibodies from recovering patients and identifying the best that can neutralize the virus and keeping it from replicating; they then produced these antibodies in bulk in the laboratory. For instance, in October 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab, administered together) monoclonal antibody therapy as Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for prevention of COVID-19 as a post-exposure prophylaxis for adults and pediatric individuals. The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative also estimates that several clinical trials are underway, and more than 70 antibody therapies are being developed to treat COVID-19.

Overview Of The Coronavirus Current Therapy Market

The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market report consists of sales of drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are currently used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy includes repurposed single-drug therapeutics and combination drug therapeutics used in treating COVID-19 patients. The coronavirus (COVID-19) current therapy market consists of revenue generated by the companies that manufacture coronavirus current therapeutics by the sales of these products which are used in hospitals and clinics, home care, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions.

Coronavirus Current Therapy Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Drug Type: Remdesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Ritonavir, Lopinavir, Interferon Beta, Others

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Others

• By Geography: The global coronavirus current therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Moderna Therapeutics, Novavax, Bravovax, Ascletis Pharma, Altimmune, Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals

