Global Animal Medicine Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Animal Medicine Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Animal Medicine Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2022”, the animal medicine market growth is predicted to reach a value of $41.20 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% since 2015. The global animal medicine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to reach $54.31 billion in 2025. The global animal medicine market size is expected to reach $72.42 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.9%. The increasing penetration of pet insurance is expected to drive the animal medicine industry.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of animal medicine market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6174&type=smp

Key Trends In The Animal Medicine Market

The production of medicated feed additives is a major trend in the animal medicine market. Medicated feed additives in general help maintain animal health and promote growth and feed efficiency. They include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, pharmaceuticals, minerals, growth hormones and fungus. Animal medicines manufacturers have started increasingly producing medicated feed additives to improve efficiencies of production. For instance, in January 2020, Kemin Industries, a US-based ingredient manufacturer has launched VANNIX™ C4, a novel phytogenic feed additive for poultry gut health. VANNIX C4 is a probiotic feed additive formulation of gut-health-fortifying ingredients to minimize the impact of enteric challenges on poultry performance.

Animal Medicine Market Overview

The animal medicine market consists of sales of veterinary medicines and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture veterinary medicines used to treat animal diseases and/or to improve animals’ performance and health. The animal medicine industry includes establishments that manufacture veterinary pharmaceuticals such as veterinary vaccines, veterinary antibiotics, and other veterinary pharmaceuticals, and establishments that manufacture medical feed additives and nutritional feed additives.

Learn more on the global animal medicine market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-medicine-market

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives

• By Type of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

• By End-Use: Veterinary Hospitals, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Veterinary Clinics

• By Geography: The global animal medicine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Merck & Co, Evonik Industries AG, Patterson Companies Inc., Ceva Animal Health LLC

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Animal Medicine Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of animal medicine global market. The market report analyzes animal medicine global market size, animal medicine global market growth drivers, animal medicine global market segments, animal medicine global market major players, animal medicine global market trends, animal medicine global market growth across geographies, and animal medicine market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The animal medicine market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-hospitals-and-veterinary-clinics-global-market-report

Veterinary Parasiticides Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-parasiticides-global-market-report

Veterinary Antibiotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-antibiotics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model