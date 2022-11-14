Global General Lighting Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

General Lighting Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s General Lighting Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "General Lighting Global Market Report 2022”, the general lighting market share is predicted to reach a value of $94.07 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% since 2015. The global general lighting market size is expected to grow from $94.07 billion in 2020 to $1.25 trillion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The global general lighting market size is expected to reach $1.54 trillion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Increasing urbanization will support the growth of the general lighting industry.

Key Trends In The General Lighting Market

A large number of companies are developing and launching new innovative Li-Fi lighting solutions for expanded use of lighting products. Li-Fi is a mobile wireless technology that uses light waves to transmit data from one place to another. The entire technology is much faster than the existing Wi-Fi system. In the digital world, Li-Fi is widely used for reducing working costs, increasing bulb lifecycles, and reducing useless energy. Therefore, Li-Fi technology is increasing demand for general lighting. For instance, in 2020, Light Rider Inc, a quantum Li-Fi company, unveiled its Quantum Li-Fi technology to create next generation network security. The new product aims to enable expansion in the use of lighting products and transform spaces into high tech places.

Overview Of The General Lighting Market

The general lighting market report consists of sales of general lighting equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and related services that produce general lighting equipment used for indoor lighting of households, commercial, and institutional sites, outdoor lighting, and lighting at industrial spaces. General lighting, which is also known as ambient lighting includes chandeliers, ceiling or wall-mounted fixtures, recessed or track lights and lanterns mounted on the outside of homes. It also includes wall lighting, spotlights, post lanterns, recessed fixtures, and hanging fixtures used in lamps, and floor lamps.

General Lighting Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: LED, CFL, LFL, HID, Halogens, Incandescent, Others

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Outdoor, Industrial, Others

• By Application: General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Others

• By Geography: The global general lighting market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Acuity Brands, Cree Inc., Eaton, Bridgelux

