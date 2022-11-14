Chloroplatinic Acid Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4.1 Billion with CAGR of 3.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in demand for platinum-based products and growing medical device industry will drive the Chloroplatinic Acid Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Chloroplatinic Acid Market size is estimated to reach US$4.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Chloroplatinic acid also called hexachloroplatinic acid, is an inorganic compound and soluble in water. It is an important source of platinum and it is produced by dissolving the platinum metal in aqua regia. Also, it is used for the determination of potassium, catalyst for the reaction of silyl hydrides with olefins, manufacturing of SO3 and so on. The rise in the production of the chemical sector will eventually drive the chloroplatinic acid industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Chloroplatinic Acid Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Chloroplatinic Acid Market share with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027) owing to the rising demand for chemicals by various manufacturing sectors in various countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea.

2. Increasing demand for chloroplatinic acid for various applications such as catalysis, potassium determination and purification of platinum is driving the Chloroplatinic Acid Market growth.

3. The rise in demand for chloroplatinic acid in electroplating applications, used in various industries including automotive, chemical and others is driving the chloroplatinic acid industry.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Chloroplatinic Acid Market report.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The catalyst segment held the significant Chloroplatinic Acid Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. Chloroplatinic acid plays an important role in the formation of catalysts for chemical reactions related to hydrogenation.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Chloroplatinic Acid Market share by 43% in the year 2021, owing to the rising chemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, beauty & personal care industries in the region. Chloroplatinic acid finds its application in many applications such as potassium determination, purification of platinum, catalysis and many more.

3. The chemical sector held a significant share of 20% in the chloroplatinic in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Chloroplatinic acid is widely used for chemical syntheses that imbibe a profound rate of catalysts required for various industrial chemicals industries.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chloroplatinic Acid Industry are -

1. ESPI Metals

2. Triveni Interchem

3. Yogi Dye Chem Industries

4. Parekh Industries

5. American Element



