Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Share, Growth Revenue 2022 | Increasing defense spending by governments globally

Increasing investments in the oil and gas industry and rising concerns about coastal protection and naval cross-border threats are factors driving market growth

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Size – USD 1.96 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.8%, Market Trends – Increasing defense spending by governments globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market size reached USD 1.96 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market revenue growth include rising concerns regarding coastal protection and naval cross-border threats, increasing defense spending by governments globally, and increased investments by businesses in the oil and gas industry. In addition, increasing defense spending by governments globally is expected to augment revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Global energy consumption has grown significantly in recent years as a result of various technological advancements in across industries and sectors in developing countries. Offshore resources are becoming more important for meeting growing energy demand due to rapid degradation and depletion of traditional onshore energy resources. As a result, production lines for oil and gas have been relocated to underwater regions. Rapid technological advancements in UUVs, including better communication and access to deeper depths, are expected to increase UUV utilization in the oil and gas sector. Use of smart devices has resulted in improved operational and risk mitigation. Advanced navigational and imagery technologies are utilized for conducting more secure operations in hazardous environments.

This comprehensive study provides various aspects of business such as important definition, end use and total revenue generated across various regions. Besides this, researchers behind this study put in vigilant and persistent effort to keep a proximate attention on top performers of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market industry. Import and export, demand and supply, gross margin, supply chain management and distribution channel are the other aspects examined during the research.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market : Competitive Landscape

Rising strategic collaborations between significant players of the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market is expanding the market scope and is one of the key business strategies adopted by the prominent players. Manufacturers and vendors in emerging countries are actively investing in the market to develop advanced technology, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the market over the projected period.

Some major players in the market research report include, Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen, The Boeing Company, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, General Dynamics Corporation, Oceaneering International, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Boston Engineering Corporation, Bluefin Robotics Corporation

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Autonomous underwater vehicles have major potential in underwater operations, and can conduct aquatic survey activities, including locating and mapping underwater wrecks, stones, and obstacles.

Electric segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Electric unmanned underwater vehicles do not require a complex support system to operate, carry a complete energy source onboard, and do not need external power, which is expected to drive up demand for these vehicles.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing use of ROVs in the defense and commercial industries is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market going ahead.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market.

The research report on the Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market is formulated with insightful data that will help the established companies and new entrants to analyze the business trends and capitalize on investment strategies. The Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid Underwater Vehicles (HUV)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV)

Propulsion System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electric

Hybrid

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Vehicle

Work Class Vehicle

High-Capacity Electric Vehicle

Heavy Work Class Vehicle

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Highlights of Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By Propulsion System Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By Payload Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 10. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market Regional Outlook

