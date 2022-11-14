Global Analytical Standards Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Analytical Standards Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company's Analytical Standards Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2022”, the analytical standards market is predicted to reach a value of $13.13 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% since 2015. The global analytical standards market size is expected to grow from $13.13 billion in 2020 to $17.12 billion in 2025 at a rate of 5.4%. The global analytical standards market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 and reach $21.69 billion in 2030. The rising public concerns related to optimal food safety and quality are predicted to boost the growth of the analytical standards market over the coming years.

Key Trends In The Analytical Standards Market

The development of soybean certified reference material for pesticide residue analysis is a key advance in the analytical standards market. Soybean is high in protein, lipids, vitamins, and minerals. As a result, it is mostly utilized as food and feed, as well as in industrial and technological uses such as cosmetics, textiles, and biofuels. Imported soybean, particularly for use in food and feed, is tested for conformity with legislation, including pesticide content. The high quality of the results of such analyses is critical to ensuring that the soya entering any market is safe to consume. For instance, in 2019, the Joint Research Centre (JRC) in Europe has developed and verified an analytical approach for accurately determining eight pesticides in soybeans. It provides for the accurate measurement of diazinon, malathion, chlorpyrifos, captan, endosulfan, tebuconazole, iprodione, and cypermethrin in soybean. It is based on gas chromatography/mass spectrometry, with internal standards being stable isotope-labelled pesticide analogs. Except for tebuconazole, the final enlarged uncertainties (k=2) are less than 4.2 percent.

Overview Of The Analytical Standards Market

The analytical standards market report consists of sales of analytical standards and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture analytical standards. An analytical standard is a high-grade compound and a defined concentration to be used as a calibration standard for a specified experiment. Analytical standards are introduced in all fields such as veterinary, life sciences, food, and beverage, forensics, environmental and pharmaceutical industries.

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Organic Standards, Inorganic Standards

• By Technique: Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Titrimetry, Physical Property Testing

• By Methodology: Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Raw material Testing, Dissolution Testing, Others

• By Application: Microbiology Testing, Physical Properties Testing, Toxicity Testing, Contamination Testing, QA/QC Testing, Proficiency Testing, Stability Testing, Others

• By End User: Food And Beverages Standards, Forensic Standards, Veterinary Drug Standards, Petrochemistry Standards, Environmental, Pharmaceutical And Life Science Standards

• By Geography: The global analytical standards market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, LGC Standards, PerkinElmer Inc, Restek Corporation

