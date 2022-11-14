Global Meat Products Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Meat Products Global Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Meat Products Global Market Report 2022”, the meat products market is predicted to reach a value of $1.09 trillion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% since 2016. The meat products global market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to reach $1.54 trillion in 2026. The global meat products market size is expected to reach $2.09 trillion in 2031, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The population across the world has been growing at a significant rate per year from 7.7 billion in 2019 to 7.8 billion in 2020.

The companies involved in the meat products market are investing in the trend of adopting robotics technology to maximize meat production efficiency. Robots are being used in the meat market to reduce the manual labor and to increase production. Robotics is also being used to automate cutting, butchering, and monitoring processes in meat production. Following the trend, in 2020, In Brazil, Frimesa’s Assis Chateaubriand plant which is under construction in the state of Parana plans to include five robots, costing some 500,000 euros (US$586,000) each. They will perform tasks including cutting open the pig’s chest, eviscerating it and slicing the animal in half. Also, in 2020, Smithfield Foods, Inc., a USA-based food company has already invested significant amounts in new robotics technology and other equipment that enables higher levels of automation to occur. For example, it has included automatic rib pulling and cutting systems that will provide value via vision and x-ray technologies which help in selecting the optimum rib cut from the pork belly, improving yield.

The meat products market consists of sales of meat products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) such as meat processors and meat products farms that breed and/or raise meat products and sell the meat after slaughter, either at their own premises or through a third party which is engaged in preparing processed meat products and its byproducts. Meat products include meat of beef, buffalo, pork, mutton, and rabbit. Meat products processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute meat and meat products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Meat Products Global Market Segmentation

• By Type: Pork, Mutton Other Meat Products

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Product Type: Chilled, Frozen, Canned/Preserved

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional .

• By Geography: The global meat products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc, Marfrig Global Foods, WH Group Limited, NH Foods Ltd., Danish Crown A/S, Wm Morrison Supermarkets

