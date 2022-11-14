Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022”, the hormonal contraceptives industry is predicted to reach a value of $14.97 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.4% since 2015. The global hormonal contraceptives market size is expected to grow from $14.97 billion in 2020 to $19.22 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.6%. The global hormonal contraceptives market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 and reach $23.07 billion in 2030. The increasing awareness in women of the availability of family planning services and increased awareness regarding the need to prevent unintended pregnancies, especially among young couples, are expected to drive the hormonal contraceptives market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Hormonal Contraceptives Market

Companies in the hormonal contraceptives market are focusing on long-acting vaginal rings. A vaginal ring is a small soft, plastic ring that is placed inside the vagina; it releases a continuous dose of the estrogen and progestogen into the bloodstream to prevent pregnancy. The duration of use of these rings has increased, with researchers and companies developing vaginal birth control rings that can be used for a whole year. For instance, Annovera was launched commercially in the third quarter of 2019. The Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Vaginal system (Annovera) works like the other vaginal ring on the market that contains Etonogestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol (NuvaRing). Women wear their vaginal ring for 3 weeks, then take it out during their period. After a week, they may insert a new one. Unlike the NuvaRing, Annovera can be reused for up to a year, it does not need to be refrigerated which makes for easier storage.

Overview Of The Hormonal Contraceptives Market

The hormonal contraceptives market consists of sale of hormonal contraceptives and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce hormonal contraceptives that are used as a birth control method acting on the endocrine system of the human body to prevent pregnancy.

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segmentation

• By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, Others

• By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynaecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers

• By Hormones: Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones

• By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Gynaecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce, Others

• By Geography: The global hormonal contraceptives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Allergan, Afaxys Inc., Teva Pharma Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics, HLL Lifecare Limited

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides hormonal contraceptives global market outlook and an overview of hormonal contraceptives global market.

