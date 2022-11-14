Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Robust Development Predicted between 2021-2028 with 10.6% CAGR to Reach USD 12.85 Billion

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cancer &advancements in technology are key factors expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the lab-on-a-chip market going ahead

Lab-on-a-chip Market Size – USD 5.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research. Proteomics is widely adopted for drug discoveries and biomarker. Rise in demand for personalized medicines is further driving Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Lab-on-a-chip-based devices are the integration of several disciplines and miniaturization of laboratory procedures. These devices are branching out into additional aspects of healthcare such as stem cell, drug delivery, synthetic biology, and environmental monitoring owing to high level of integration required to develop LOC devices. Chronic diseases are on the rise globally. Rapidly increasing global geriatric population and changes in societal behavior are other factors leading to a steady increase in common and expensive long-term health problems. Adoption of lab-on-a-chip in the diagnosis of chronic diseases and infections are other major factors driving growth of the lab-on-a-chip market.

The Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market research may be useful for leading businesses looking for new sources of income, as well as for businesses aiming to diversify into new markets or expand their current operations, as well as for businesses seeking to diversify into new markets.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Sengenics launched multi-antigen COVID-19 biochip test, ImmuSAFE, which is a lab-based biochip test that uses the company’s patented KREX protein folding technology. ImmuSAFE enables the identification of target epitopes, titres, and Ig class/sub-class (IgG, IgA, IgM; IgG1-4) of antibodies produced at various stages of COVID-19 infection; from disease development, initial exposure, and post-recovery to post-vaccination.

Application of microfluidics has made it possible to shift conventional laboratory procedures to lab-on-a-chip. Microfluidics aims to reduce mistakes in cost management and offer good return on investment. Microfluidics has been used extensively in the manufacturing of a wide variety of consumer products.

In proteomics, lab-on-a-chip offers the opportunity to perform protein analysis. Proteomics also show great potential for protein crystallization, which is an important field that reveals 3D structures of a protein. Application of lab-on-a-chip can help researchers simultaneously control all possible parameters in the fastest way, which enables crystallization of a protein.

Lab-on-a-chip market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to surge in development of healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of diseases such as renal diseases and cardiovascular diseases, and growth of the R&D facilities. In addition, rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising demand for regenerative medicines are key factors driving growth of the market in the region.

Top competitors of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market profiled in the report include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Abaxis Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, and Danaher Corporation

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size and share for the projected period of 2021-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteomics

Genomics

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Regional Analysis of the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

