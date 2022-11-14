Asia Pacific Textile Recycling Market By Product Type, Textile Waste, Distribution Channel, Companies Analysis 2022-2027

Asia Pacific Textile Recycling Market Research Report

Emergence of eco-clothes made from recycled textiles, plastics and other organic raw materials is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, “𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕,” the Asia Pacific textile recycling market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.16% during 2022-2027.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Textile recycling represents the method of reprocessing and reusing scraps, fibrous waste materials, and old clothes. Common sources of these materials include discarded clothes, tires, carpets, furniture, footwear, and other non-durable goods, such as sheets and towels. Textile recycling offers environmental and economic benefits, including reducing water and land pollution, preventing the use of chemical dyes, and minimizing the dependence on virgin fibers. As a result, this procedure finds widespread applications across various sectors, such as industrial, home furnishing, apparel, non-woven, etc., across the region.

𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising environmental concerns and the elevating demand for recycled materials to decline in waste incineration, depletion of raw materials, and heavy industrial discharges from mills are among the primary factors driving the Asia Pacific textile recycling market. Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by the government bodies to promote the reuse of fabrics and old garments is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of eco-clothes made of recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials is also catalyzing the market across the Asia Pacific. Apart from this, the growing popularity of door-to-door pickup of old apparel and the installation of cloth collection bins in public places are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the escalating shift towards home materials, owing to their comfort and associated benefits, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the development of various advanced technologies by the leading companies for performing automated sorting out applications is anticipated to propel the Asia Pacific textile recycling market over the forecasted period.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the Asia Pacific textile recycling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the Asia Pacific textile recycling market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and country.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Cotton Recycling

• Wool Recycling

• Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling

• Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞:

• Pre-consumer Textile

• Post-consumer Textile

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:

• Online Channel

• Retail & Departmental Stores

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:

• Apparel

• Industrial

• Home Furnishings

• Non-woven

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏)

• 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

