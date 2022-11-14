Spine Implants Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2031

Spine Implants Global Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Spine Implants Market Report 2022” forecasts the spine implants global market size to grow from $10,486.4 million in 2021 to $13,111.2 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.6%. The global spine implants market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 and reach $16,673.4 million in 2031.



The spine implants market is expanding because of advancements in spine surgery technologies

The advancements in spine surgery technologies will support the growth in manufacturing the medical devices of spine implants market. Cervical artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion and vertebral augmentation are major recent advancements in spinal surgery that use the latest technologies. The spinal surgery will focus on developing less invasive approaches, preserving motion in the spinal segment, enhancing spinal fusion between adjacent segments, reducing postoperative pain and speeding recovery.

For instance, In May 2021, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a US-based medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced the acquisition of 7D Surgical, for an undisclosed sum.

Spine Implants Global Market Trends

Nano surface technology on spinal implants is a growing trend in the market. The nano surface technology involves increasing the complexity of the surface with the addition of nanoscale molecules to make it wear-resistance, anti-corrosion and fatigue-resistance. This surface technology will helps patients heal faster by improving improv early interbody fusion patient outcomes through the application of nanotechnology by prompting the patient’s natural bone growth mechanisms from virtually the moment it has been implanted.

Spine Implants Market Overview

The spine implants global market analysis consists of sales of inserts (implants) and related products used in spinal surgery. Spinal implants are orthopedic devices used in orthopedic surgery to treat spinal problems and correct any spinal deformity, stabilize and strengthen the spine and facilitate fusion of bones in a range of disorders such as degenerative disc disease, kyphosis, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis and fracture. They are designed to provide strength and stabilization to the spine.

Spine Implants Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Product: Spinal Fusion Devices, Non-Fusion Devices/Motion Preservation Devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) Treatment Devices, Spinal Bone Stimulators And Spine Biologics

· By Procedure: Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS), By Material (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic

· By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Spine Implants Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth spine implants market research. The market report analyzes spine implants market size, spine implants market segments, spine implants global market growth drivers, spine implants market growth across geographies, and spine implants global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

