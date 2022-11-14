Polybutadiene Market Size to Boost USD 4.7 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 5.50% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing demand for improved performance and low-rolling resistant tires is expected to provide higher growth opportunities for the Polybutadiene Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polybutadiene Market size is forecast to reach US$4.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Polybutadiene (butadiene rubber) is a synthetic rubber formed from the polymerization of the monomer 1,3-butadiene. The market is being spurred by factors such as the growing medical & healthcare industry in emerging economies, increasing demand for automotive, and the growing use of polybutadiene in the synthesis of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Furthermore, it is projected that the bolstering marine industry will also contribute towards Polybutadiene market growth during the forecast period. The polybutadiene industry has long been concerned about its environmental impact and long-term viability. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polybutadiene Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the polybutadiene market, owing to the increasing demand for automobiles in the region. This can be attributed to the growing per capita income of individuals and changing lifestyles coupled with the increasing population.

2. There is an increasing demand for a low-cost substitute to natural rubber with superior properties, which is expected to further drive the consumption of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), as a result of which the demand for polybutadiene will steadily increase.

3. The market may be restricted during the forecast period by environmental hazards caused by polybutadiene and the price volatility of polybutadiene.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The high CIS segment held the largest share in the polybutadiene market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2022-2027. This growth is mainly attributed to high cis polybutadiene's (butadiene rubber) high green strength and cut growth resistance properties.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the polybutadiene market in 2021 up to 36.3%. This recent surge can be attributed to the region's growing population, which is catalyzing urbanization trends and, as a result, driving up demand for automobiles. Since tire manufacturing is one of the product's most important applications, the region's growing automobile industry is expected to boost demand for polybutadiene.

3. The automotive segment held the largest share in the polybutadiene market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027. Polybutadiene is widely used in various parts of automobile tires; it accounts for roughly 70% of global polybutadiene production, with the majority of it being high cis.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polybutadiene Methyl Industry are -

1. ARLANXEO

2. JSR Corporation

3. UBE Industries Ltd.

4. SABIC

5. LG Chem Ltd.



