Global Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Projected Growth Until 2031

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022” forecasts the spinal surgery devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $12,431.3 million in 2021 to $15,600.5 million in 2026 at a rate of 4.6%. The global spinal surgery devices and equipment market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 and reach $19,954.5 million in 2031.

The spinal surgery devices and equipment market is expanding as a result of advancements in spine surgery technologies. The advancements in spine surgery technologies will support the growth in manufacturing the medical devices of spinal surgery devices and equipment market. Cervical artificial disc replacement, spinal fusion, minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion and vertebral augmentation are major recent advancements in spinal surgery that use the latest technologies. Spinal surgeons will focus on using less invasive approaches, preserving motion in the spinal segment, enhancing spinal fusion between adjacent segments, reducing postoperative pain and speeding recovery.

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Trends

The key players operating in the spinal surgery devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in developing in robotics surgery devices for spinal surgery. The integration of robotics and advanced navigation technology (computer-assisted, image-guidance) in spinal surgical procedures has helped the spine devices market to grow at an accelerated pace. These technologies enable surgeons to place spine devices with greater efficiency, accuracy, and precision. Adoption of the surgical robots in spinal surgery is gradually increasing with many hospitals offering robotic surgery for the treatment of various spinal diseases. Many manufacturers are focusing on developing surgical robots that can be used in spinal fusion surgeries along with the company’s implants and navigation tools. This has paved the wave for many strategic collaborations and new product launches that is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2019, Medtronic, an Ireland based global leader in medical technology, services and solutions developed a robotic guidance system for spinal surgery that offers advanced surgical planning software and surgical navigation. Their Mazor X Stealth Edition offers features such as customizable implant selection, optimal implant trajectories and 3D analytics, which allows for a more predictable procedure.

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Overview

The spinal surgery devices and equipment market analysis consists of sales of spinal surgery devices and equipment used in spinal surgery, and related services. These include spinal implants and spinal surgical devices such as thoracic fusion and lumbar fusion devices, spine biologics, cervical fusion devices, vertebral compression fracture treatment devices, spine bone stimulators, non-fusion devices, and spinal decompression devices.

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Non-Fusion Devices, Fusion Devices, Equipment.

· By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Orthopedic And Spine Centers.

· By Type Of Surgery: Open Surgery And Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth spinal surgery devices and equipment global market research. The market report analyzes spinal surgery devices and equipment global market size, spinal surgery devices and equipment global market outlook, spinal surgery devices and equipment global market segments, spinal surgery devices and equipment global market growth drivers, spinal surgery devices and equipment global market growth across geographies, and spinal surgery devices and equipment global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

