Graphite Market Size, Share, Trends & Future Opportunities- 2031 | CAGR of ~9%, Research Nester

Graphite Market

Global Graphite Market to Grow with a CAGR of ~9% During 2022-2031; Market to Grow on Account of Increasing Utilization of Graphite in Various Applications

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, November 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Nester published a report titled “ Graphite Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031” which delivers detailed overview of the global graphite market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application, end user, and by region.Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.The global graphite market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market is segmented by application into refractories, lubricants & crucibles, foundry facing, batteries, and others. Among these segments, the refractories segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the global graphite market. Graphite's properties such as heat resistance, stability, and high thermal properties is projected to drive its growing use as a refractory material during the forecast period.Download a Sample Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-181 The global graphite market is estimated to generate significant revenue by the end of 2031. Increasing production of crude steel, rising exports & production of graphite, investments in the mining industry along with widespread applications of graphite in various industries are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.Geographically, the global graphite market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of these, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to produce modest revenue by the end of 2031 on the back of the rapid development of the industrial sector in the region. Moreover, the presence of the largest producer and consumer of graphite in the region is expected to propel the regional market. It was observed that, the amount of graphite produced by China in 2021 accounted for 79 percent of the world's total production. China produced about 24% of amorphous graphite, and about 76% of flake graphite.The research is global in nature and covers detailed analysis on the market in North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa). In addition, analysis comprising market size, Y-O-Y growth & opportunity analysis, market players’ competitive study, investment opportunities, demand for future outlook etc. has also been covered and displayed in the research report.Get PDF Sample Report With All Related Table and Graphs @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-181 Increasing Production of Graphite to Drive the Market GrowthThe World Bank Group reports that by 2050, graphite production is expected to increase by nearly 500% owing to the rising demand for clean energy technology. Graphite is widely used in the production of various industrial products which emerges its demand. Moreover, the large number of mining in various regions of the world is estimated to increase the production of graphite over the forecast period. This factor is estimated to drive global graphite market in coming years.However, increase in graphite export duties and stringent government regulations on mining processes are expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of global graphite market over the forecast period.This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global graphite market which includes company profiling of Imerys S.A., Triton Minerals Limited, Mason Graphite Inc., NextSource Materials Inc., Northern Graphite, GrafTech International Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Nippon Graphite Industries, Co., Ltd., WESTWATER RESOURCES, INC. and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. 