Dr. Melissa Corley Carter of Epic Life Actually to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DUMFRIES, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you wake up every morning feeling excited about the contribution you’re making in the world? Do you know the next steps to take toward your vision? Are you fired up to live your best life?

If so, what would make your life rock even MORE? If not, what’s one thing that might be getting in your way?

Dr. Melissa Corley Carter, The Barefoot Dancing Rocket Scientist, is an actual rocket scientist, 7 continents marathoner, astronaut reject, speaker, award-winning author, and certified professional coach who helps awesome humans live epic lives.

Melissa believes that your EPIC LIFE ACTUALLY is rocket science, and she’s got you covered. “With no math or equations, rocket science is essentially about going from where you are to where you want to be, acknowledging progress and adjusting course, and letting go to lift off,” says Melissa. “And that’s what I help my clients do.”

And what’s an EPIC LIFE? Melissa believes “it’s a life on YOUR terms. Aligned with YOUR values and priorities. A life as powerful, unique, and awesome as you are. It’s the life you were born to live.”

Before becoming a coach, Melissa spent twenty years aspiring to become an astronaut. She earned two engineering degrees from Stanford University, was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, and earned a PhD in astronautical engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School. Despite perfect vision after corrective eye surgery, her pre-surgical eyesight disqualified her and shattered her astronaut dream.

“That was my dark night of the soul,” she says. She didn’t have a backup plan. And she’d wrapped so much of her identity around her astronaut dream that she didn’t know what she’d do or who she’d be without it.

In the years since, Melissa has realized that her astronaut dream emerged from an intuitive knowing of her spiritual connection to the universe, and from a desire to inspire people to greatness the way astronauts had always inspired her. Her journey has taught her that identity and goals are not synonymous, that even major disappointments hold gifts beyond imagining, and that every experience invites us to take a small step — or a giant leap — into greater alignment with who we really are.

Melissa embraced the power of small steps in achieving her more down-to-earth — but no less challenging — goal of completing a marathon on all seven continents. In her award-winning 2021 coffee table book, Running the World: Marathon Memoirs from the Seven Continents, Melissa shares her outer journey across the continents and her inner journey of recovering from shattered dreams and realigning her life with powerful purpose. This stunning book of photography and inspirational reflection will take you on a visual tour around the world while sharing guidance and philosophy for running your world.

When asked why she chose to run on all seven continents, Melissa’s first response is, “why NOT?” The adventure called to her from the very beginning, and she knew she would do it. She didn’t know until later how much it would influence the evolution of her running style, the evolution of her lifestyle, and the evolution of her dreams.

Through creating the book, Melissa realized that the progression of the marathons paralleled the progression of her life. “I learned so much about myself from the creation process.”

Melissa is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, where she serves as an executive coach, strategic advisor, and leadership development facilitator. Prior to joining the reserve, her active duty assignments included laser test engineering, adaptive optics research and development, satellite acquisitions and operations, and aide-de-camp and executive officer to senior leaders. Her dynamic range of life experience brings a unique blend of art and science to her work.

Through her coaching, Melissa helps her clients fall in love (or fall BACK in love) with who they really are. “They come to me for help with a resumé, or because they’re tired of identifying themselves only as someone’s spouse or as someone’s mom or dad, or because they’re overwhelmed with work and don’t have any time or energy left for themselves. That’s what they say. But what they REALLY come to me for is permission to live the life they really want to live. Even if they don’t know what that means yet because there’s too much noise. I help them cut through the noise so they can hear the voice of their soul.”

Watching her clients transform is a magical experience for Melissa. “The magic is already inside them, and one of my greatest joys is witnessing the moment when they realize their innate power and own it.”

An inspirational force of nature, Melissa is here to celebrate the power of who you are and to fire you up with passion for the life you live.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Melissa Corley Carter in a three-part radio interview on Wednesday November 16th at 11 a.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn, on Friday December 2nd at 11 a.m. EST with Jim Masters, and on Tuesday December 20th at 11 a.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.epiclifeactually.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno