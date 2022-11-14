Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size to Hit US$3.8 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Rise in Awareness About Onychomycosis Therapeutics Among Dermatologists and Podiatrists Owing to the Growing Onychomycosis Treatment Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Onychomycosis Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the fingernails and toenails and is the most common nail infection in patients with athlete’s foot and genetic predisposition. The rise in the adoption of laser technologies for the treatment of Distal Subungual Onychomycosis (DSO) in hospitals, growing awareness about onychomycosis therapeutics among dermatologists and podiatrists, increase in the adoption of drug therapies, and growing investment by the key players to develop high-quality therapies for the treatment of onychomycosis are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Onychomycosis Treatment Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Onychomycosis Treatment Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Onychomycosis Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing adoption of drugs as first-line therapy for the treatment of onychomycosis.

2. The increase in the adoption of laser technologies for the treatment of DSO in hospitals is driving the Distal Subungual Onychomycosis (DSO) segment.

3. However, the rise in the side effects associated with the treatment of onychomycosis is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Onychomycosis Treatment Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Onychomycosis Treatment Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Onychomycosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis-By Disease Type: The rise in the research and development activities to develop advanced products for the treatment of DSO nail infection is driving the growth of the Onychomycosis Treatment Market. The White Superficial Onychomycosis (WSO) segment held the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of antifungal agents for the treatment of WSO and the rise in the prevalence of WSO in developed nations.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis-By Therapy Type: The Drug Therapy segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as the growing adoption of drugs as first-line therapy for the treatment of fungal infections in the nails and the rise in product launches. The rise in the investment by the key players to develop high-quality drugs for the treatment of fungal infections in the nails is driving the growth of the Onychomycosis Treatment Market.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The rise in the adoption of drugs as first-line therapy for the treatment of onychomycosis is driving the growth of the Onychomycosis Treatment Market. Asia-Pacific segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Onychomycosis Treatment industry are -

1. Novartis AG

2. Galderma

3. Mundipharma

4. Moberg Pharma

5. Cardinal Health, Inc

