Global Industrial Robots Market Projected Growth Until 2031

Industrial Robots Market 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Industrial Robots Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

The Business Research Company's "Industrial Robots Market Report 2022” forecasts the industrial robots market size to grow from $42,592.1 million in 2021 to $ 69,208.3 million in 2026 at a rate of 10.2%. The global industrial robots market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 and reach $109,348.9 million in 2031.

The COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to drive the demand for industrial robots in the future. For instance, in 2021, a survey of 250 UK manufacturing companies conducted by ABB Robotics found a change in attitudes towards automation in the country, with 81.2% of companies saying they are considering an investment in robots because of the pandemic. Robots are seen as a potential solution – 48.8% of respondents said they were likely to invest in automation in the next five years, and 50.4 per cent said robots would help them comply with social distancing requirements. Health and safety rules and staff shortages were other considerations driving the increased interest in automation. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the growth of the industrial robots market.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of industrial robots market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6285&type=smp

Industrial Robots Market Trends

Collaborative robots are used to detect changes in work and then respond to them safely, by using advanced software and sensors. Collaborative robots have become a worldwide trend and adoption of the human-robot collaboration has increased. For instance, according to the International Federation of robotics, in 2019, as the number of suppliers of collaborative robots increased, the market share also increased and reached 4.8% of the total of 373,000 industrial robots and the number of installations increased to 11%. For instance, in 2020, FANUC introduced the new CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L (long arm version) collaborative robots that set new standards in terms of ease of use, reliability and safety. The company debuted the new collaborative robots at the 2019 International Robot Exhibition.

Industrial Robots Market Overview

The industrial robots market analysis consists of sales of industrial robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture industrial robots to perform a specific task automatically. A robot is a programmable mechanical device generally used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy.

Learn more on the global industrial robots market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-robots-market

Industrial Robots Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Articulated Robots, Linear Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Scara Robots.

· By End-User Industry: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastics, Metals & Machinery.

· By Application: Pick And Plane, Wielding And Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting And Processing.

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as ABB Ltd., Fanuc Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Industrial Robots Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth industrial robots market research. The market report analyzes industrial robots global market size, industrial robots market segmentation, industrial robots global market growth drivers, industrial robots global market growth across geographies, and industrial robots global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

View similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Robotic Surgery Devices Market 2021

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-surgery-devices-market

Top Robotics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/top-robotics-global-market-report

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-vacuum-cleaners-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC