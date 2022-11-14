Cosmetic Surgery Market Size (2021-2028) Worth USD 58.78 Billion, 3.6% CAGR

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Cosmetic Surgery Market Size is projected to reach USD 58.78 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cosmetic Surgery Market size was accounted at USD 44.55 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 46.02 billion in 2021 to USD 58.78 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Procedure, By Application, By End-User, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

Industry Development:

May 2020 – AbbVie Inc. Inc., completed the acquisition of Allergan to strengthen its position as a strong leader in many cosmetic and therapeutic categories.





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 3.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 58.78 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 46.02 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 125









Entry of Various Licensed Medical Spa Companies to Fuel Market Growth

The emergence of several licensed key players offering advanced cosmetic surgical products is may enhance the product demand. Robust demand for products with minimal effects may nurture product sales. Furthermore, strong demand for surgical procedures and innovative products from consumers may enhance the industry growth. Moreover, a rising focus on aesthetics and exponential healthcare spending are likely to boost the demand for advanced cosmetic surgeries globally. These factors may drive the cosmetic surgery market growth.

However, the presence of an unregulated market and the spike in the number of illegal vendors may impede market progress.





Segment-

High Demand for Dermal Fillers Procedure to Accelerate Non-surgical Procedure Segment

In terms of procedure, the market is divided into non-surgical and surgical procedures. Amongst these, in 2018, the surgical procedures segment was in the leading position in the market. Although the number of surgical procedures is much lower than non-surgical procedures across the globe, expensive nature of the former is one of the main factors responsible for high share of the segment. Eyelid surgery, liposuction, and breast augmentation were the top surgical procedures that were performed the most in 2018.

The non-surgical procedures segment, on the other hand, is set to exhibit considerable growth owing to the rising number of patients undergoing dermal and injectable filler procedures around the world. Hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin were two of the dominating fields in this segment in 2018. Development of new dermal fillers equipped with advanced features would aid growth of this segment.

Segmentation of Cosmetic Surgery Market By Procedure Surgical Procedures Breast Augmentation Liposuction Eyelid Surgery Abdominoplasty Rhinoplasty Others Non-surgical Procedures Botulinum Toxin Hyaluronic Acid Hair Removal Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Photo Rejuvenation Others By Gender Females

Males By Provider

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers By Geography North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





Regional Insights

High Per-capita Income and Per Surgery Costs to Bolster Industry Growth in North America

North America is projected to dominate the cosmetic surgery market share because of its high per-capita income and per surgery costs. The market in North America stood at USD 13.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Furthermore, evolving consumer preferences and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle are expected to boost the adoption of the product. These factors may propel market development.

In Asia Pacific, growing medical tourism activities in India may foster the adoption of cosmetic surgery among the population. These factors may influence the market growth during the pandemic.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Cosmetic Surgery Market:

S.TETIK

Westlake Dermatology

Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, P.C.

ALLERGAN

Merz Pharma

Galderma Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

Other key market players





Table of Contents:

Key Insights Total Number of Procedures, Key Countries Top 10 Countries, By Surgical & Non-Surgical Procedures Distribution of Cosmetic Procedures, By Type Distribution of Cosmetic Procedures, By Gender (Surgical & Non-Surgical) Key Procedures, By Indication (Surgical & Non-Surgical) Medical Tourism for Cosmetic Procedures, Key Countries Number of Cosmetic / Plastic Surgeons, By Key Countries Pricing of Key Procedures, Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Market Analysis, Cosmetic Surgery Market Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedures Surgical Procedures Breast Augmentation Liposuction Eyelid Surgery Abdominoplasty Rhinoplasty Others Non-surgical Procedures Botulinum Toxin Hyaluronic Acid Hair Removal Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Photo Rejuvenation Others Cosmetic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Females Males Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Hospitals & Specialty Clinics Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centres Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





