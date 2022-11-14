Submit Release
With 28.1% CAGR, Hair Transplant Market Size to Surpass Around USD 43.13 Billion by 2026

According to Fortune Business Insights, Hair Transplant Market to Reach USD 43.13 Billion by 2026; Positively Impacted by Increasing Development of Advanced Surgical Techniques

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair transplant market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing number of surgeries performed in males for treating androgenic alopecia. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) mentioned that hair restoration procedures surged by approximately 60% worldwide since 2014 because of the rising cases of alopecia. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Hair Transplant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Gender (Male and Female) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Hair Transplant Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hair transplant market size was USD 5.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hair-transplant-market-102638


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on New Product Development to Gain Competitive Edge

The market consists of several companies ranging from well-established leaders to local start-ups. They are mainly adopting the strategy of novel product development for gaining positive outcomes and effective transplant procedures. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

  • June 2019: In Columbia University, researchers have unveiled a cutting-edge therapy for growing human hair follicles using 3D printed molds. It is set to create new opportunities in the field of hair restoration.
  • December 2018: HairClone, a startup biotechnology company based in the U.K., teamed up with experts to develop a brand new cell replacement therapy for those who have recently started to exhibit signs of hair thinning.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2019 to 2026
Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 28.1%
2026 Value Projection USD 43.13 Billion
Base Year 2018
Market Size in 2019 USD 5.94 Billion
Historical Data for 2015 to 2017
No. of Pages 132




Regional Analysis-

Rising Number of Hair Transplant Facilities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on region, the market is segregated into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Out of these, Asia Pacific stood in the leading position in 2018 by generating the maximum hair transplant market revenue. The increasing number of surgeries occurring in this region is a major reason for growth. Additionally, rising investment by key companies in the development of advanced techniques, as well as the presence of a large number of hair transplant facilities are anticipated to favor growth in this region. The Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, would remain in the second position on account of the availability of cost-effective procedures in this region. Lastly, Europe and North America would exhibit lower growth owing to the decreasing incidence of hair loss amongst the masses.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hair-transplant-market-102638


Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Disposable Income of People to Spur Demand

In today’s technology-driven world, the ongoing technological advancements in hair transplantation techniques are affecting the market positively. Almost all men and women suffering from alopecia can be treated efficiently with the newly developed techniques. This revolution is attracting a large consumer base for reputed clinics. At present, the developing countries are showcasing high disposable income. It is further resulting in the increasing expenditure of the masses on aesthetic procedures. The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, for instance, declared that Americans had spent around USD 15 billion on surgical and non-surgical procedures in 2016. However, transplantation procedures require hefty amount of money. It may hamper the hair restoration market growth in the near future.


Quick Buy - Hair Transplant Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102638


Segments-

Ability to Deliver Instant Result will Augment the Non-surgical Segment

In terms of type, the market is grouped into surgical and non-surgical. Amongst these, the non-surgical segment had procured the maximum hair transplant market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their possession of numerous benefits as compared to the surgical procedures. The former gives out instant results and have lesser side-effects. The ISHRS stated that in 2017, approximately 1,241,764 non-surgical procedures took place worldwide. Overall, the rising sales of devices and medicines to combat hair loss would accelerate the growth of this segment.


Segmentation By Type
  • Surgical
  • Non-surgical
By End User
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Hair Transplant Centers
By Geography
  • North America (U.S. and Canada)
  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hair-transplant-market-102638


Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the hair restoration market. They are as follows:

  • Bosley - Hair Restoration & Transplant
  • Venus Concept
  • Follica
  • Bernstein Medical
  • Dr Batra's
  • Other key market players

Some major points from Table of Content:

  • Introduction
    • Market Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Market Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  • Key Insights
    • Overview: Trends in Hair Transplant Market
    • Snapshot of Hair Transplant Surgeries Performed – By Key Countries
    • New Product Launch
    • Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
  • Global Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
      •  Surgical
      •  Non-surgical
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
      •  Male
      •  Female
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      •  Hospitals & Clinics
      •  Hair Transplant Centers
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography
      •  North America
      •  Europe
      •  Asia Pacific
      •  Latin America
      •  Middle East & Africa
  • North America Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
      •  Surgical
      •  Non-surgical
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
      •  Male
      •  Female
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      •  Hospitals & Clinics
      •  Hair Transplant Centers
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast  – By Country
      • U.S.
      • Canada
  • Europe Hair Transplant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
      • Surgical
      •  Non-surgical
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
      •  Male
      •  Female
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      •  Hospitals & Clinics
      •  Hair Transplant Centers
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast  – By Country/Sub-region
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • France
      • Spain
      • Italy
      • Scandinavia
      • Rest of Europe

Continued...

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


