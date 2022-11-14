Advertising Agencies Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2031

Advertising Agencies Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Advertising Agencies Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Advertising Agencies Market Report 2022” forecasts the advertising agencies market share to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% to nearly $553,106.5 million by 2026. Also, the advertising agencies market size is expected to grow to $890,809.0 million in 2031 at a CAGR of 10.0%.

The advertising agencies market is expanding as a result Rising urbanization. Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the advertising agencies market in the forecast period. Globally, urbanization is increasing at a rapid pace. For instance, according to the World Bank Group, over 50% of the global population lives in urban areas. The world's urban population is expected to increase by 1.5 times by 2045 to 6 billion.

In addition, according to the United Nations, by 2050, it is estimated that around 68% of the total world population will live in urban areas. The increase in the urban population leads to an increase in traffic congestion and waiting times. For example, in the USA, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco are the most congested cities with congestion levels of 42%, 37%, and 36% respectively. In Europe, Greater Moscow is the most congested city with 59% congestion. Increasing congestion times provides opportunity for brands to advertise their products through advertising, driving the advertising agencies market.

Advertising Agencies Market Trends

Advertising agencies are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to accurately target and deliver advertisements. AI helps to develop personalized ads and build a unique connection and relationship with consumers. It works more on a data-based approach, sensors attached to billboards or street furniture collect the data and give more personalized outputs. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focusing on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, according to Salesforce’s State of the Connected Customer report, in 2019, 47% of global advertisers were using artificial intelligence for audience targeting. It has been reported that several companies are focusing their AI (Artificial intelligence) capacities to streamline their sales process, sorting out “hot” leads from “cold” prospects, cutting cost per sales lead, and improving sales productivity.

Advertising Agencies Market Overview

The advertising agencies market consists of the sales of advertising services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in newspapers, radio, television, billboards, websites and social media sites.

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Mode: Online Advertising And Offline Advertising

• By Type: TV, Digital, Radio, Print, Out-Of-Home (OOH)), By End Use Industry (Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods And Retail, Government And Public Sector, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as WPP PLC, Dentsu Inc., Publicis Groupe, Omnicom Group Inc., Hakuhodo DY Holdings

The market report analyzes advertising agencies global market size, advertising agencies global market segmentation, advertising agencies global market growth drivers, advertising agencies global market growth across geographies, and advertising agencies global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

