Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

ISLE OF MAN, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Size Analysis:

The global spherical boron nitride market is expected to reach $** billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of **% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the aerospace & defence and automotive industries.

The aerospace and defence industry is one of the major consumers of BN ceramics owing to their excellent heat dissipation properties. In addition, the growing demand for lightweight aircraft is further fueling the demand for BN ceramics in the aerospace and defence industries. Because of their superior wear resistance properties, BN ceramics are also popular in the automotive industry. In the automotive industry, the demand for BN ceramics is driven by the growing need for cars that use less gas and are lighter.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

• The global spherical boron nitride market was valued at USD ** billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD ** billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of ** % during the forecast period.

• North America is expected to be the biggest market for spherical BN because industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics are using more and more of it.

• The automotive industry is one of the major end-use industries for spherical BN and is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of lightweight materials in vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

• Some of the top companies in the global spherical BN market are Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., Umicore SA, 3M Company, and Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario:

As the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the future of the spherical boron nitride (BN) market looks uncertain. The outbreak has led to a slowdown in the global economy, and this is expected to have a negative impact on the demand for BN products. However, some companies are seeing increased demand for their products as a result of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the spherical boron nitride market. While some companies have seen an increase in demand for their products, others have experienced a slowdown in sales. The overall impact of the pandemic on the market is expected to be negative in the short term but positive in the long term.

In the short term, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to lead to a decrease in demand for BN products due to a slowdown in economic activity. However, some companies are seeing increased demand for their products as a result of the pandemic. In the long term, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for BN products as businesses resume operations and consumers return to normal.

Segmentations covered into report:

By Particle Size

• Below 50 μm

• 50 μm-100 μm

• Above 100 μm

By Application

• Electronic Packaging

• Thermal Interface Material

• Al Base CCL

• Thermally Conductive Plastic

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The global spherical boron nitride market is categorised into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America is estimated to have accounted for the largest share in terms of both value and volume in 2018. This can be attributed to the growing demand for engineering tools and parts from end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace, electronics and semiconductors, and energy and power. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials, a skilled labour force, and the presence of some leading companies in this region are also contributing to the growth of the spherical boron nitride market in North America.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The “Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Saint-Gobain, 3M, xtra GmbH, Bestry Performance Materials, Suzhou Ginet New Material, Shandong Fangyuan, Suzhou Nutpool Materials Technology.

Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Table of Content:

1 Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Spherical Boron Nitride (BN)

1.2 Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Segment by Particle Size

1.2.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Particle Size 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Below 50 μm

1.2.3 50 μm-100 μm

1.2.4 Above 100 μm

1.3 Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electronic Packaging

1.3.3 Thermal Interface Material

1.3.4 Al Base CCL

1.3.5 Thermally Conductive Plastic

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers

2.2 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

2.3 Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Average Price by Manufacturers

2.5 Manufacturers Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Market Share by Region

3.2 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Revenue Market Share by Region

3.3 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

3.4 North America Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production

3.4.1 North America Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Growth Rate

3.4.2 North America Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

3.5 Europe Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production

3.5.1 Europe Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Growth Rate

3.5.2 Europe Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

3.6 China Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production

3.6.1 China Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Growth Rate

3.6.2 China Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Particle Size

5.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Market Share by Particle Size

5.2 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Revenue Market Share by Particle Size

5.3 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Price by Particle Size

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Production Market Share by Application

6.2 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Revenue Market Share by Application

6.3 Global Spherical Boron Nitride (BN) Price by Application

………….. ToC Continued

