Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market to Surpass US$ 3,177.51 Mn and Professional Survey Research Forecast 2022-2028

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market

The constituents of dietary supplements include vitamins, amino acids, minerals, enzymes, botanicals, and carotenoids.

Increasing healthcare awareness among Indonesian people especially in the mid-age generation is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of Indonesia dietary supplement market over the forecast period. 50% of the Indonesian population falls under the age of 30. With such a huge young population, supported by their changing dietary habits due to busy lifestyles, is projected to boost demand for vitamin supplements.

Market Overview:

Competitive Outlook:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

ADM, PT Darya-Varia Laboratoria Tbk, Citra Nusa Insan Cemerlang PT, Sido Muncul PT, The Tempo Group, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Pfizer Inc., Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., Amway, and Glanbia PLC

Detailed Segmentation:

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Supplements:

Vitamins

Minerals

API’s

Amino Acid

Enzymes

Botanicals

Carotenoids

Others

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Application:

Sports Nutrition

Medicinal Supplements

Personal Care Supplements

Others

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Soft Gel

Gel Caps

Indonesia Dietary Supplements Market, By Age Demographic:

Infant

Children

Adult

Pregnant Women

Geriatric Population

