Graphene Composites Market to Grow at 33.60% CAGR during 2022-2027 | Industry Size, Forecast, Top Companies and Report

The global graphene composites market size reached US$ 16.03 Billion in 2021, to reach a value of US$ 100.61 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 33.60% during 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Graphene Composites Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global graphene composites market size reached US$ 16.03 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 100.61 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 33.60% during 2022-2027.

What is Graphene Composites ?

Graphene consists of a two-dimensional matrix of carbon atoms placed in a honeycomb lattice. Graphene composites are produced by combining two or more components, including graphene, to design a substance with specific properties. They are mainly incorporated into various polymers, such as polystyrene, polyethylene terephthalate, epoxy, polypropylene, polyaniline, etc.

Graphene composites offer several benefits, including improved thermal and electrical conductivity, dimensional stability at high temperatures, enhanced UV and fire resistance, lightweight nature, etc. As a result, these combinations find widespread applications across various sectors, such as defense, building and construction, aerospace, automotive, energy storage and generation, etc.

Covid-19 Impact:

Graphene Composites Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product demand in the aviation and aeronautical industries to develop fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft structures is primarily driving the graphene composites market. Besides this, the rising awareness among individuals towards the high electrical conductivity of these compositions that aid in producing de-icing systems is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the growing popularity of graphene composites in electrochemical sensors, energy storage systems, and semiconductors based on improved durability, enhanced thermal conductivity, and strong mechanical stiffness is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the elevating product requirement in electric vehicles to improve energy capacity and reduce the overall weight of the rechargeable batteries is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the increasing need for these compositions in the biotechnology sector for cellular imaging, drug delivery, and cancer treatment is anticipated to propel the graphene composites market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Polymer Based

• Metal Based

• Ceramic Based

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Sport and Wearable Goods

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Building and Construction

• Energy Storage and Generation

• Others

By Geography:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

• AdNano Technologies Pvt Ltd.

• Applied Graphene Materials plc

• BGT Materials Limited

• First Graphene Limited

• G6 Materials Corp.

• GC Technologies Ltd.

• Graphene One LLC

• Graphmatech AB

• Haydale Graphene Industries plc

• NanoXplore Inc.

• The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co. Ltd

• XG Sciences Inc.

