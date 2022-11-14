Insights Into The Global Home Office Furniture Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Home Office Furniture Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Home Office Furniture Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 14, 2022

The Business Research Company's "Home Office Furniture Market Report 2022” forecasts the home office furniture market to reach a value of $23,723.1 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% since 2016. The global home office furniture market size is expected to grow from $23,723.1 million in 2021 to $ 37,662.4 million in 2026 at a rate of 7.4%. The global home office furniture industry is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 and reach $51,507.3 million in 2031.

The home office furniture market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries.

Home Office Furniture Market Trends

Home office furniture companies are launching 3D modelling and other technological innovations in the furniture world. According to Xarpie labs, an Indian company engaged in creating create visualizations and simulations for manufacturing, healthcare, and defense industries. A variety of technologies such as 3D modeling, virtual reality, and augmented reality are being used in most of its processes, from planning and developing prototypes or products, through marketing and at the end of the value chain, which is sales. Integrating these technologies provides an enhanced customer experience, effecting how the furniture looks and helps to develop digital inventories to understand customer requirements.

Home Office Furniture Market Overview

The home office furniture market outlook consists of sales of office furniture products by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that manufacture furniture for office space at home. These are utilized for various purposes, such as, people working from home, freelancers, household administration and by kids to do school projects. Home office furniture mainly involves products, such as couches, sofas, non-decorated kitchenware, desks, tables, office chairs, and drawers. These furniture products are commonly used in small business spaces and residential spaces by people.

Home Office Furniture Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Seating, Storage Units, Desks, Tables, Other Products

• By Material: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Other Materials

• By Price: Premium, Mid-Range, Economic

• By Distribution Channel: Flagship Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as HNI Corporation, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc, Steelcase Inc, Herman Miller, KOKUYO Furniture, Haworth Inc.

Home Office Furniture Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth home office furniture global market research. The market report analyzes home office furniture global market size, home office furniture global market segments, home office furniture global market growth drivers, home office furniture global market growth across geographies, and home office furniture market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

