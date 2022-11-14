Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Growth, Industry Statistics, Leading Players and Research Report 2022-2027

The global laser hair removal market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for hassle-free hair removal methods for grooming purposes.

The global laser hair removal market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 16.83% during 2022-2027. Laser hair removal is a rapid, non-invasive medical procedure that shortens and removes unwanted hair from an individual body by vaporizing efficiently without damaging the surrounding skin. In this process, a highly concentrated light beam is absorbed by the pigment present in the hair shaft in the heated form. This, in turn, penetrates and damages tiny tube-shaped sacs, also known as hair follicles for delaying and preventing hair growth from that specific spot. Apart from this, laser hair removal is less painful and offers high precision than traditional treatments; thus, it is widely used on the face, leg, chin, back, arm, underarms, and pelvic region.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global laser hair removal market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding physical appearance and the increasing demand for hassle-free hair removal methods for grooming purposes. This is further influenced by rising disposable incomes, higher living standards, and the escalating need to maintain personal hygiene. Moreover, the growing awareness amongst consumers regarding the availability of dermatology treatments and the accessibility of laser hair removal services in diverse professional settings and public places are stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the advent of aesthetic lasers with technological advancements and mixing modalities allowing experts to do photo-rejuvenation facials instantly is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of aggressive marketing practices and celebrity endorsements paired with promotional discounts and the ongoing development of advanced laser hair treatment devices by key players are supporting the market growth.

Laser Hair Removal Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the laser hair removal market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Alma Lasers Ltd. (Sisram Medical Ltd)

• Cutera Inc.

• Cynosure LLC

• Lumenis Ltd.

• LUTRONIC Corporation

• Lynton Lasers Ltd.

• Sciton Inc.

• SharpLight Technologies Ltd.

• Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Venus Concept Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global laser hair removal market based on laser type, end use and region.

Breakup by Laser Type:

• Diode

• Alexandrite

• Nd:YAG

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Beauty Clinics

• Dermatology Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

