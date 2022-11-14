Submit Release
BioArctic receives new patent in the US for blood-brain barrier transport technology

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted BioArctic a new platform patent for a technology for transporting biopharmaceuticals across the blood-brain barrier. The patent, which is part of the company's Brain Transporter patent portfolio, will take effect on November 15, 2022, and expire in 2037.

The blood-brain barrier protects the brain from foreign substances by restricting the passage of these substances into the brain. The patented technology (US patent no. 11,498,974) has been developed to facilitate the transport of biopharmaceuticals across this barrier, thereby potentially improving drug efficacy. 

"We are pleased that the US Patent and Trademark Office has granted this new patent. Improved transportation of biopharmaceuticals across the blood-brain barrier may lead to improved efficacy and reduced side-effects in current and future treatments of brain disorders," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic. 

For further information, please contact: 

Gunilla Osswald, CEO   
E-mail:  gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se                                  
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30                                                                     

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR
E-mail:  oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se 
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80 

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap BIOA. For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

