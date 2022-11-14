Surgical Tables Market Global Key Players, Services, Demands, Trend, Value, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global surgical tables market will clock US$ 2,250 million by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Surgical Tables Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Surgical Tables Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Market Drivers

The increased number of surgeries worldwide contributes to the global surgical tables market. This is attributed to an increase in trauma and injury cases throughout the world. Furthermore, the rising global burden of chronic disease is one of the critical causes driving the demand for surgical tables, as end-stage chronic disorders often necessitate surgery. Additionally, technological advancements and increasing hospital and clinic densities in developing countries increase market expansion.

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type Segmentation'

The surgical tables market is divided into three product types:

Imaging Tables

Orthopedic Tables

General Tables

The general tables market accounts for the majority of the market share. Increased general surgery cases, such as gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, and ENT operations, are attributable to market growth. The segment for orthopedic tables is predicted to develop throughout the forecast period. The increase in knee and hip replacement surgeries supports the global surgical tables market growth. Furthermore, rising sports injuries and accident cases support this segment's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘by Type Segmentation'

The global market for surgical tables is bifurcated into

Powered

Non-Powered Tables

The powered surgical sector has dominated the market. High adoption of powered surgical tables is observed as it offers flexibility in various parameters such as table height and sleeping surface tilt. Powered surgical tables require an electric source (tabletop). These modifications are required when the surgeon must perform a different surgical technique. Powered surgical tables include unique characteristics such as several modes, such as a modifiable sleeping surface. The non-powered tables segment is expected to proliferate throughout the projection period since it is affordable and widely available.

Excerpts from ‘by End-user Segmentation'

Based on end-user, the global surgical tables market is segmented into four segments

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Facilities

Hospitals have covered the majority of the market. Ambulatory centers are expected to lead the market since they offer less stressful procedures at a lower cost than hospitals. The expanding number of ASCs worldwide is increasing the market for ambulatory surgical centers.

Excerpts from ‘By Region'

The global surgical tables market is segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of The World

Because of the growth in the elderly population, North America has covered most of the surgical tables market. The growth is further attributed to an increase in surgical procedures, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the availability of favorable reimbursement policies in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to show substantial growth in the overall surgical tables market. The growth is attributed to an increase in the number of hospitals and private clinics in the region. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare infrastructure and the occurrence of many disorders due to abrupt lifestyle changes is expected to drive the growth of the surgical tables market in the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

Some prominent players operating in the global surgical tables market are

Merivarra Corp.

Trumpf Medical

Getinge AB

Steris Plc.

Mizuho OSI

Schaerer Medical

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Stille

Skytron

AMTAI Medical Equipment

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

