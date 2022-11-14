Daily Devotions to Help Christians who are Looking to Strengthen their Relationship with Christ

Inspired by her own personal journey in faith, Tammy Thurman wants to help others enhance their spiritual journey

MUSKEGO, Wis. (PRWEB) November 14, 2022

Tammy Thurman marks her publishing debut with the release of "A Faith that Stands: Daily Devotional or Small-Group Study with Multigenerational Insights for Your Faith Journey." a collection of devotionals that offers a broad, yet personal perspective on faith with weekly life application questions designed for a variety of settings.

"God has always been faithful to me," Thurman said. "I found myself allowing his word to heal and transform my heart. Only Jesus could have taken me on the journey of forgiving those in my life who had hurt me so deeply, and then moving me forward with a new perspective."

Inspired by the poem, "Do it Anyway," by Dr. Kent Keith, this daily devotional features 12 monthly themes, including forgiveness, perseverance, surrender, patience, trust, self-control, and many others. It also provides multigenerational insights from 12 authors in a journal-like form. The book showcases their unique perspectives as they encourage readers to recognize God's power and faithfulness in their own lives. Each week consists of weekly follow-up questions, allowing for versatility and making it a functional resource for individual growth or small group study with friends.

"In a world where the word of God is misrepresented and watered down, the Bible, paired with a relationship with Jesus, is truly our only hope," Thurman said. "'A Faith that Stands' testifies to that hope and challenges readers to keep their eyes on Jesus, no matter who or what hurts or disappoints them."

"A Faith that Stands: Daily Devotional or Small-Group Study with Multigenerational Insights for Your Faith Journey"

By Tammy Thurman

ISBN: 9781664265820 (softcover); 9781664265837 (electronic)

Available at Westbow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tammy Thurman grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., and holds degrees in piano performance from Belmont University and Cincinnati Conservatory. Having served many years as a worship leader, songwriter, arranger, and studio musician, Thurman is especially passionate about teaching God's word. In the numerous Bible studies she has written for young moms, college and high school students, Thurman encourages every person to own a personal faith in God. She and her husband, Mark, reside in Milwaukee, Wis. To learn more, please visit https://www.afaiththatstands.com/.

###

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/daily_devotions_to_help_christians_who_are_looking_to_strengthen_their_relationship_with_christ/prweb19016592.htm