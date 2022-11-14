Quectel Announces Extended Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Module Portfolio to Address Smart Home and Commercial Applications

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces its expanded Wi-Fi module portfolio with the launch of the FC6xE series of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, based on Qualcomm's QCA206x Wi-Fi 6E chip. Designed to deliver faster, more secure, and more robust Wi-Fi experiences than ever before, the FC6xE also features Bluetooth audio functionality.

Supporting 2 × 2 MIMO and DBS, the FC6xE family provides a maximum data rate up to 3000 Mbps. With a compact and unified form factor of 19.9 mm × 18.0 mm × 2.1 mm, the FC6xE modules are the optimal Wi-Fi/Bluetooth solution for size-sensitive applications and can help customers reduce product size and optimize application design cost.

"Targeting the nascent Wi-Fi 6/6E market, the FC62E, FC64E, FC65E and FC66E all offer superior Wi-Fi 6/6E performance," commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "When used in combination with Quectel 5G modules, they also deliver best-in-class 5G functionality, guaranteeing ultra-reliable connections for a wide range of multi-user scenarios including smart homes, shopping malls, schools and factories."

The modules join an already extensive range of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules delivering functionality across Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 6E.

RF Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules

FC20/21 - typically used in connecting with different Linux/Android application processors, the compact form factor, low power consumption, extended temperature range and stable SDIO interface allow this module to serve a wide range of IoT applications including consumer, safety, industrial, mobile hotspots and healthcare.

FC80A - a high-performance Wi-Fi 5 module, supporting 2.4GHz and 5GHz RSDB (Real simultaneous dual band) and Bluetooth 5.1, the FC80A can meet the Wi-Fi & Bluetooth application design requirements expected across consumer fields including set top boxes and VR.

FC909A - with a reliable SDIO 2.0 interface enabling WLAN capability, the FC909A also provides BT functions with low power consumption, making it ideal for mobile devices requiring battery powered and compact size.

MCU Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Modules

FC41D - Based on a standalone Wi-Fi & Bluetooth chip, the FC41D can offer diversified applications for customers. Combined with its ultra-compact size, low power consumption, ultra-wide temperature range and high reliability, FC41D can meet the requirements of low flow control and data acquisition applications such as smart homes and industrial control.

The hosted range of Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules are ideal for both home and commercial applications including set top boxes, smart TVs, and smart speakers in the home and POS, scanner, and printer applications in a business environment. The hosted range is also appropriate for a wide range of telematics applications. The MCU Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module is typically used as a connectivity link between IoT devices and public or private cloud.

Complementing the FC6xE modules are a range of antennas across the 2.4Ghz and 6Ghz spectrum including the YF0026AA FPC, YF0027AA FPC, YF0023AA FR4 and YEWT004AA while additional antennas can support 5Ghz spectrum.

