STMicroelectronics showcases technology for smarter mobility,

energy efficiency, and industrial applications at electronica 2022

Electrification solutions and advanced digitalization systems suit more affordable EVs with greater range and new levels of performance and safety among smart mobility highlights

highlights Broad range of energy efficiency demos across the full range of applications highlight how the company helps customers do more with less

demos across the full range of applications highlight how the company helps customers do more with less Industrial AI demos show how to easily combine Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning approaches with digitalization and secure connectivity to expand Factory Automation wins



Geneva, Switzerland, November 14, 2022 – STMicroelectronics STM, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will exhibit and present innovative technology at electronica 2022 (November 15-18) in Munich, Germany. ST's focus is on four broad areas of high interest for customers: technologies for smarter mobility; for industrial IoT and factory automation; for energy management and power efficiency; and for developing and securing AI-based connected systems. Over 35 demos will show technology already deployed in the field with existing customer and partner systems and devices as well as next-generation, innovative solutions. In addition to the activities on the floor of the show, ST is broadcasting live on three days from the event at electronica.

Innovation for Smarter Mobility

ST develops car electrification solutions to help carmakers build longer range and more affordable electric vehicles. It also creates advanced digitalization systems to ensure new levels of performance and safety. An EV muscle car will show off the full suite of battery-management system (BMS) technologies as well as a BMS reference design to emphasize the ease of integration of these high-performance capabilities into cost-effective systems. Multiple automotive power demos highlight ST's expertise in foundational energy-related technologies that make EVs go further, more efficiently. Another demo highlights how ST's innovative smart fuses deliver reliable and programmable protection.

ST will also display virtualization and its ability to insulate and run multiple applications on its next-generation Stellar SR6 MCUs for software-defined vehicles. Other demos include ST's newest hybrid imaging technology for in-cabin monitoring, ideal for occupant monitoring and safety systems.

As part of the Electronica conferences and Forums, ST will deliver presentations on Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) for automotive power applications, as well as on the challenges of securing software-defined vehicles.

ST's live digital event on Smart Mobility is scheduled for Nov 15 at 11am CET. Register here.

Innovation for the Industrial IoT and Factory Automation

ST develops technology enabling industrial applications to overcome the challenges of digitalization and secure connectivity. The Company is also providing industry-leading tools to support embedded development of applications using Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning approaches. Building on its industry-leading STM32 microcontroller family and ecosystem, ST's demos for Industrial IoT & Factory Automation include a unique ST-developed industrial-sensor evaluation kit for temperature- and vibration-based condition monitoring. Containing an ultra-low-power wireless radio module and a secure element for embedded authentication and secure data management, the kit supports rapid machine-learning development. For this, it also hosts ultra-low power and inertial module (accelerometer and gyroscope) sensors that integrate ST's machine-learning core running on the sensors.

The ST booth will also showcase customer and partner systems and devices leveraging ST technology in industrial IoT with examples such as an asset tracker and a connected cylinder, and in factory automation with an industrial equipment digital-twin example. Moreover, ST will shine a spotlight on its wireless STM32-based approach to the industry's newly launched Matter home-automation/connectivity standard.

As part of the Electronica conferences and Forums, ST will deliver presentations on connectivity (Sub-1Ghz, UWB, multi-protocol), security and low-power applications.

Enabling energy efficiency everywhere

From homes to cities, from offices to industries, from e-bikes to electric vehicles, ST is providing power management solutions targeting sustainability. The company offers technologies, products, and solutions to help customers satisfy their most ambitious targets. Demonstrations at the ST booth will showcase a range of customer products illustrating the varied ways in which ST enables energy efficiency. For the home this includes a photovoltaic inverter, a heat pump, a smart circuit breaker and a roller-shutter; for the city a smart waste management and an electric jackhammer; and on the road an electric motorbike and an electric car as well the Mobilize Powerbox®. This is an EV charger for consumers and is the fruit of a collaboration among ST and a range of partners.

ST's live digital event on power, automation and industrial infrastructure is scheduled for Nov 16 at 11am CET and ST's live digital event on embedded AI, security and connectivity is on Nov 17 at 11am CET. Register here.

Join ST at Electronica or Live Online

More details on ST's participation at electronica 2022, including a link to a free 1-day pass, are available here.

To see all ST's demonstrations, please visit ST's booth in electronica (Hall C3 Booth 101) at the München Messe in Munich 15-18 November.

To register for ST's digital electronica live event, please go to https://content.st.com/electronica-2022-digital-event-registration.html

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:

Michael Markowitz

STMicroelectronics

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: michael.markowitz@st.com

Attachment