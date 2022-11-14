CallTower Continues to Grow Global Channel Sales Team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions has expanded its Channel Partnership team with the addition of Global Director of OEM Alliances Chuck Ward.

Chuck Ward is a channel sales professional known for developing valuable strategic relationships and driving growth. In his 20-year technology career, he has a proven track record of working effectively with multiple partner types within the channel and developing partner programs to increase awareness and adoption with the top sellers in the industry. He prides himself on being a trusted resource for his partners and creating strategic initiatives that bring value to their organization. Chuck has received multiple channel awards for creating innovative partner development programs and executing business strategies.

In his newest role as Global Director of OEM Alliances at CallTower, Chuck will bring his expertise in partner development to create strategic plans on how the partners he supports can accelerate results together. He will strategically develop, market, and sell to the Global Community, drive increased CallTower adoption, also increase marketplace knowledge and sales conversion through joint selling efforts.

Ward joins CallTower's additional Global Director of OEM Alliances Jessica Flannery-Ball in this role. She joined CallTower in October and brings over 20 years of direct and channel sales experience to the team.

"We are excited to have Chuck join the CallTower Channel team", says CallTower's Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. "His addition to our team is instrumental as we continue to grow the CallTower family globally."

"Chuck will be a great asset to our Global Channel team", says CallTower's Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Andy Ramos. "His ability to build meaningful relationships with partners and knowledge of the technology services distribution community will be beneficial to the team as we explore more global opportunities

