Smart Cities Market Report 2027 | Industry Size (US$ 2,482.3 Billion), Top Companies Share and Growth (CAGR of 18.34%)

Smart Cities Market Report

Global smart cities market reached a value of US$ 882.3 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,482.3 Billion by 2027 ( CAGR of 18.34%).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global smart cities market reached a value of US$ 882.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,482.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.34% during 2022-2027.

A smart city refers to a technology-intensive metropolitan area that predominantly utilizes advanced frameworks to collect data, improve operational efficiency and provide enhanced government services. It employs various integrated sensors and information and communication technologies (ICTs) that help manage assets and accomplish long-term economic development by excelling in diverse key areas, such as sustainability, mobility, and living conditions. Apart from this, smart cities optimize time in public service and hospital lines, leverage technological infrastructure to provide beneficial opportunities to local companies, and better citizen collaborations.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

Rapid urbanization, the increasing desire for better life quality, and the growing demand for healthy environment, public safety, infrastructure, and assets management solutions with minimal energy consumption properties are mainly driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising consumer awareness regarding global warming and ozone depletion has encouraged several governments to implement digital city initiatives to limit emissions and improve natural resource management in urban environments.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), nanotechnology, big data analytics, open data, the internet of things (IoT), cloud, and cognitive computing to simulate the human thought process in complex circumstances, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of different public-private partnership models, such as Build, own, operate (BOO), Organizational Behavior Management (OBM), and Bill of Materials (BOM), is contributing to the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the smart cities market report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

• ABB Group (NYSE: ABB)

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Alphabet Inc.

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• General Electric (GE) Company

• Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

• Toshiba Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• AT&T Communications

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on smart citizen services, focus area, smart transportation, smart buildings and smart utilities.

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:

• Smart Education

• Smart Healthcare

• Smart Public Safety

• Smart Street Lighting

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚:

• Smart Transportation

• Smart Buildings

• Smart Utilities

• Smart Citizen Services

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Smart Ticketing

• Transportation Management System

• Passenger Information Management System

• Freight Information System

• Connected Vehicles

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• Building Energy Optimization

• Emergency Management System

• Parking Management System

• Others

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure

• Distribution Management System

• Substation Automation

• Others

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

• Europe

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

