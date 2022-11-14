(Video) Relentless protests spread to more cities of Iran as uprising continues
The uprising marked its 59th day on Sunday following the continuation of protests by people across the country. Many activists continued protests by college students in various cities, like Tehran, as they refuse to succumb to the regime’s crackdown measures.
Many security units were dispatched by authorities to different parts of Tehran and Kurdistan Province in western Iran, and the restive Sistan & Baluchestan Province where locals are standing their ground firmly in the face of the regime’s brutalities.
Students of Tehran, National, Allameh Tabataba’i, Soore, and Science universities held gatherings today protesting the regime’s crackdown against college students across the country and the practice of keeping imprisoned students behind bars indefinitely.
On Saturday locals in the city of Saqqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini in Kurdistan Province launched a general strike in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide uprising against the mullahs’ regime. Similar strikes were also reported in Sardasht northwest Iran.
Families of recently arrested protesters gathered outside the regime’s notorious Evin Prison demanding answers about their loved ones and their release.
Protests in Iran have to this day, expanded to at least 220 cities. Over 550 people have been killed, and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 402 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
On Sunday reports from Tehran indicate people in the City Theater Metro Station were chanting anti-regime slogans, including “Death to the dictator!” “Death to the IRGC!” and “Death to Khamenei!” specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
After nightfall locals in the capital’s Ekbatan district took to the streets in their latest anti-regime gathering chanting: “Poverty-corruption-high prices! We’re going to overthrow this regime!” Protesters were also in Gandi Street chanting: “We’re all Mahsa and we’ll fight to the end!” and “So many years of crimes! Death to the mullahs’ regime!”
In Bukan of West Azerbaijan Province in northwest Iran locals began establishing roadblocks to take control of their streets.
High school students in Karaj, west of Tehran, and Tehran itself also took to the streets and were seen chanting: “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!”
In a village near Mahabad in northwest Iran, people took to the streets for a third day protesting the recent killing of a local porter by the regime’s border patrol.
On this day, which marked the 58th day of the Iranian people’s revolution, students at National University in Tehran were also on strike by boycotting their classes.
Similar protest gatherings were held in the capital’s Tehran, Sharif, Allameh Tabataba’i, and Khajeh Nasir Toosi universities. Noshirvani University of Babol in northern Iran was also the scene of students launching such a protest gathering.
In Shiraz, south-central Iran, locals took to the streets on Saturday night and were seen chanting “Death to the dictator!” A similar protest rally was launched by the locals of Arak in central Iran.
High school students had also taken to the streets in Sanandaj in their protests against the mullahs’ regime.
Furthermore, people in a village near Sardasht held an anti-regime protest gathering for a second night following the killing of a local porter by the regime’s border patrols.
In a trend that is expanding across the country, protesters in Babolsar of northern Iran and a village near Mahabad in northwest Iran set fire to local Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) paramilitary Basij Force bases.
A similar attack targeting another Basij site, this time in the city of Tabriz in northwest Iran, was also carried out late Saturday night into Sunday morning local time.
In the city of Sirjan in south-central Iran, graffiti near the local MP’s office reads: “Death to the murderous MP!” This is in response to a call by 227 MPs demanding the execution of recently arrested protesters.
Activists in Sistan & Baluchestan Province, southeast Iran, reported on Saturday that authorities were dispatching a large number of security forces from Zahedan, the provincial capital, to the cities of Iranshahr, Khash, and maybe even Rask.
Locals in Tehran also reported a major deployment of security units in the Mansour Crossroads of the capital’s Atabak district.
Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the Iranian people’s ongoing nationwide uprising and emphasized the continuation of every type of protest measure against the ruling regime. “In the 9th week of Iran’s protests, university students spearhead the Iran Revolution. They held sit-ins and protests in Tehran and other cities, echoing the desire of the people of Iran for the regime’s overthrow and establishment of democracy and people’s sovereignty,” she said.
“The outcome of the uprising is that the Velayat-e Faqih regime’s overthrow is inevitable. The suffering and sacrifice of the Iranian people have turned into a weapon firing at Khamenei and his oppressive rule and will eventually destroy the regime,” the NCRI President-elect concluded.
Freedom-loving Iranians and PMOI/MEK supporters are continuing their photo exhibitions, rallies, and gatherings in various cities across the globe in solidarity with their compatriots protesting throughout Iran.
Such gatherings and exhibitions are scenes of Iranian ex-pats sharing information about the latest protests in Iran, the regime’s atrocities, and the Iranian people’s determination to continue this revolution to topple the mullahs’ dictatorship.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
