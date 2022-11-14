Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Projected Growth Until 2031

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Report 2022” forecasts the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market to reach a value of $791.8 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0% since 2016. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market size is expected to grow from $791.8 million in 2021 to $2,994.5 million in 2026 at a rate of 30.5%. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2026 and reach $9,293.0 million in 2031.

The rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services by pharmaceutical companies will contribute to the growth of AI in the drug discovery market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Trends

Pharmaceutical industries are now adopting the novel AI based tools to screen drugs and minimize the cost of drug development. The process of drug screening and development of appropriate molecule traditionally take over a decade and need large amount of investment approximately $2.8 billion and about 90% of molecules fail during phase II and regulatory approval. AI algorithm such as Nearest-Neighbour classifiers, RF, extreme learning machines, SVMs, and deep neural networks (DNNs), are used to check virtual based synthetic feasibility and predict in vivo activity and toxicity. Biopharmaceutical companies such as Bayer, Roche, and Pfizer have associated with IT companies to develop drug discovery platforms for cardiovascular therapies and immune-oncology diseases.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Overview

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market consists of sales of AI software used in drug discovery and related services. Artificial Intelligence for drug discovery is a technology that uses a simulation of human intelligence process by machines to tackle complex problems in drug discovery. It helps to find new molecules to identify drug targets and develop personalized medicines in the pharmaceutical industry. The market includes software licenses required for AI in drug discovery.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Context-Aware Processing, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Deep Learning

• By Drug Type: Small Molecule, Large Molecules

• By Therapeutic Type: Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Respiratory Diseases Anti-Infective Diseases Other Therapeutic Areas

• By End-Users: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Others

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as IBM Corporation, Benevolent AI, Nvidia Corporation, Exscientia, Concreto, HealthAI.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market research. The market report analyzes artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market size, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market segmentation, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market forecast, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market growth drivers, artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery global market growth across geographies, and artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

