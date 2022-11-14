Pipette Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Pharmaceutical Market Added with Investments in Research and Development Across the World are Likely to Propel Pipette Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Pipette Market size was valued at $1,538 million in 2020, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Pipettes are used as a media dispenser to transfer liquids especially in laboratories. These are usually made of glass or plastic and used to dispense liquid in measurable amounts. Pipettes are used to reduce the rate of contamination when transferring materials and also to increase accuracy of sampling. With the technological advancements in the healthcare sector, significant improvements are extensively being made in pipetting materials, from glass to high-grade plastics. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pipette Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America region held the highest market share of 35.34% in 2020.

2. The factors such as the increasing use in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of pipette market.

3. Additionally, factors such as investments in developing anti-cancer therapies and drugs are driving the market as the use of pipettes are high are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.

Segmental Analysis:

Pipette Market Segment Analysis - By Volume Format: Hamilton, Eppendorf, VistaLab Technologies, and many more are offering adjustable volume pipette that provides easy operation and reduces error which increases the production and demand of adjustable volume pipette that are further increasing the growth of this market.

Pipette Market Segment Analysis - By Volume: This segment is projected to witness healthy growth throughout the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 4.6% since these are usually disposable and are basically moulded from the highest-quality virgin polypropylene, ensuring consistency and subjected to strict and constant quality control is also set to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Pipette Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Asia-Pacific is projected to be the significant-growing market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing prominence of this region in healthcare research and facilities during the forecast period 2021-2026. Apart from this, rising adoption of technologies for product innovation and increasing investments in research for biotechnology and microbiology applications is increasing the growth of the market in Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pipette industry are -

1. Beyond Thermo Fisher Scientific

2. Hamilton Company

3. Lab Depot Inc.

4. Denville Scientific, Inc.

5. Sartorius AG

