IoT Microcontroller Market is Prospering at $13.5 Billion with Registering a CAGR of 8.8% by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Industrial automation, smart Grid, and smart transportation are driving the growth of the IoT Microcontroller Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that IoT Microcontroller Market size is forecast to reach $13.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027. A microcontroller is a small computing system on chip and consists of processor, random access memory, peripherals and others. The increasing number of smart home products in developing countries increased the adoption of connected devices such as smartphones and laptops. And the rising preference for embedded Non-Volatile Memory (eNVM) solutions over System-in-Package (SiP) in high-end applications such as industrial automation, smart Grid, and smart transportation are driving the growth of the IoT Microcontroller Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505864

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the IoT Microcontroller Market highlights the following areas –

• 32-bit microcontrollers will be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.22% in the IoT Microcontroller Market during 2022-2027 due to greater processing power, improved RAM size and power efficiency which will encourage in their widespread adoption.

• APAC region holds the largest market share at 30% due to rapid economic growth, increased adoption of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets, and a massive increase in the number of smart homes as these countries transition from low income to middle-income economies.

• Embedded Memory microcontroller will be the fastest growing segment by memory in this market due to multi-functionality, low cost, and rising number of micro and nano devices.

Segmental Analysis:

• The IoT Microcontroller Market can be classified into many segments according to bit such as 8Bit,16Bit and 32Bit. Among them, 32 Bit microcontrollers are projected to have the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.22% in the forecast period of 2022-2027.

• The Embedded Memory Microcontroller will be the fastest growing segment in this sector which will grow at a CAGR of 9.38% in the forecast period. Increased efficiency, absence of human intervention and low cost are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the IoT Microcontroller Market.

• The IoT Microcontroller Market in the APAC region will account for the highest share at 30% in 2021. The factors that are propelling the growth of the IoT Microcontroller Market in APAC are rising demand of smart homes in emerging economies, increased sales of connected devices such as smartphones and tablets, and changing customer preferences.

Click on the following link to buy the IoT Microcontroller Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505864

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large IoT Microcontroller Industry are -

1. Analog Devices Inc

2. Microchip Technology Inc

3. PANASONIC CORPORATION

4. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

5. NXP Semiconductor

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/IoT-Microcontroller-Market-Research-505864

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Radiation Hardened MCU Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19604/radiation-hardened-mcu-market.html

B. Automotive MCU Market:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19243/automotive-mcu-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062