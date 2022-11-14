Tumor Ablation Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Across the Globe is Driving the Growth of Tumor Ablation Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Tumor Ablation Market size in 2020 was valued at $513.3 billion and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Tumor Ablation is a minimally invasive surgical method commonly used in the treatment of solid cancers. Tumor ablation is undoubtedly the most exciting and high profile procedure currently in Interventional radiology. Moreover, growing technological advancement in ablation devices coupled with growing demand of minimally invasive surgeries further enhance the overall market demand for Tumor Ablation during the aforesaid period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Tumor Ablation Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Tumor Ablation Market owing to rising incidence of cancer.

2. Increasing various initiatives taken by the government organizations across the globe is also driving the market growth of Tumor Ablation.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Tumor Ablation Market report.

4. High cost of ablation techniques and uncertainties surrounding reimbursement are challenging the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

Tumor Ablation Market Segment Analysis - By Technology: The Radiofrequency (Rf) Ablation segment is estimated to dominate the market during the period 2021-2026 and is widely used method of tumor ablation and is also a minimally invasive, repeatable procedure with a low complication rate. The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the period 2021-2026.

Tumor Ablation Market Segment Analysis - By Mode of Treatment: In 2020, Surgical Ablation is estimated to hold major share in the market. This is mainly owing to the most effective and well-established treatment option for patients. Moreover, it is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, and it does not involve surgical removal of affected tissues or tumors are also contributing to the dominance of this segment.

Tumor Ablation Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America dominated the Tumor Ablation market share accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. This is mainly due to the presence of key players in U.S. which focus on the development of products with innovative features and greater effectiveness has increased in recent times coupled with rising number of cancer patient in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tumor Ablation industry are -

1. AngioDynamics Inc.

2. Misonix Inc.

3. NeuWave Medical, Inc.

4. Medtronic PLC

5. INTIO Inc.

