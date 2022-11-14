New Community Website Launched

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL, TSXV:BHLI, OTCQB:BHLIF) (“Bradda Head” or the “Company”), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces the launch of its new community website aimed at encouraging communication with local stakeholders.

The community website for Bradda Head’s wholly-owned US subsidiary Zenolith USA will enable local stakeholders in an effective way to provide feedback on the impact of Bradda Head’s projects.

The new website will also be a source of information through which the Company will be able to transparently update stakeholders on local developments.

Information will include updates on its operational programmes, local events and initiatives by Bradda Head in the communities surrounding its projects in the US.

The new website is aligned with the Company’s refreshed branding (see PR dated 22 September 2022), and will also reflect the identity of the established host communities in the Company’s project areas.

The new community website can be found at https://zenolithusa.com/

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

“The addition of the community website is vital for Bradda Head as it is a direct link to the host communities surrounding our projects in the US. We are acutely aware that communication with stakeholders must be two-way, so we’re very proud to have created the site as a channel for effective dialogue.

“The community website will also act as a focal hub for videos and images to keep stakeholders up to date not only with developments on-site but also our community initiatives.

“Bradda Head’s mission to become part of the domestic US battery supply chain is designed to benefit the US consumer market and the communities surrounding our projects. Therefore, our aim is to ensure all local stakeholders are kept updated on our activities and have an effective way to communicate with us.”

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17.6Mt at an average grade of 912ppm Li and 3.4%K for a total of 86kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 57.6Mt at an average grade of 717ppm Li and 3.3%K for a total of 220kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 and 1,300Mt of material grading between 600 and 850ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 and 6Mt LCE.

The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head’s licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

