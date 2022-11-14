Nut Ingredients Market Size to Hit $31.8 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Adoption of Plant-Based Products is Fuelling Nut Ingredients Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Nut Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $31.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Nuts are rich in iron, fiber, protein, and other vitamins and minerals. These are found within the fruit's shell and are utilized in a variety of food preparations around the world. Typically, seeds are obtained from various fruits that do not have a shell, such as hazelnuts, chestnuts, and others, that have hard shell walls and are produced by the fruit's compound ovary. Nut ingredients are an essential source of nutrition for customers since they have a pleasant taste and give health advantages. Many producers are introducing new almond products, as well as other nuts such as cashews, hazelnuts, and walnuts, in their food offerings.

1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021. This is majorly attributed to the health benefits, the consumption of snacks is on the rise in the region. The bakery industry in this region is growing rapidly owing to the rising consumption of cakes, bread, snacks, and the growing demand for convenient food options which resulted in the much-needed push for using such ingredients. Additionally, Europe is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the growing preference to outsource the processing/manufacturing aspects to the region owing to cost advantages and trade benefits.

2. Shifting consumers’ preference to plant-based foods coupled with key market players’ increasing innovative product launches are accelerating the Nut Ingredients Market over the forecast years 2022-2027. However, pricing fluctuation and unsustainable production practices are some of the factors impeding market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Nut Ingredients Market Report.

Nut Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The Nut Ingredients market based on type can be further segmented into Cashews, Walnuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts, and Others. Almonds held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Nut Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Nut Ingredients market based on the application can be further segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks & Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others. Bakery & Confectionery held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to an increase in the demand for convenience foods. Chocolate producers are reintroducing hallmark items with hazelnut-infused product lines, which are gaining traction as a culinary innovation in the worldwide confectionery market.

Nut Ingredients Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Nut Ingredients market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

The top 5 players in the Nut Ingredients Industry are -

1. ADM

2. Olam International Limited

3. Barry Callebaut

4. Sran Family Orchards, Inc.

5. John B. Sanfilippo & Son

