Leisa Harriott's newly released "Lilly-Ann's Kindergarten Blues" is a sweet story of a little girl who finds the first day of kindergarten to be a little intimidating

"Lilly-Ann's Kindergarten Blues" from Christian Faith Publishing author Leisa Harriott is a fun opportunity to help young readers overcome the fears associated with starting a new grade or transitioning between schools.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lilly-Ann's Kindergarten Blues": an encouraging message for young readers with fears related to school. "Lilly-Ann's Kindergarten Blues" is the creation of published author Leisa Harriott, a native of Jamaica who later moved to Brooklyn, New York, and is currently living in Florida while she pursues her college degree.

Harriott shares, "Summer is over for Lilly-Ann and Nicole, and it is time for Lilly-Ann to get back to school. Nicole will be attending preschool, while Lilly-Ann will be moving up to kindergarten. Nicole is excited to be attending 'big kids school.' However, Lilly-Ann, who attended school last year, is nervous to be starting all over without her old friends and teacher. How will their first day at school be? Will the girls make new friends? Will Lilly-Ann be too nervous and forget how to tie her shoe? What will the girls do? Let's join the sisters as they attend school and help Lilly-Ann get over her kindergarten blues."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leisa Harriott's new book will bring readers an encouraging message and opportunity to voice their own concerns about starting kindergarten.

Harriott shares with readers a thoughtful narrative and vibrant imagery that will entertain and uplift.

