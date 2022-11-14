Jeff Daugherty's newly released "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" is a powerful story of one man's battle to return to God's light

"Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Daugherty is an emotionally charged autobiographical work that takes readers deep into the author's darkest moments that have led to a life of determined faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God": a potent reminder of God's will and promise of redemption. "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" is the creation of published author Jeff Daugherty, a dedicated husband who studied theology at Regent University.

Daugherty shares, "'Lord, I will do anything you ask of me—just show me that you are real.'

"Be careful what you ask for.

"With no answers in sight, I cried out to the God I no longer knew, asking that very same question.

"Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God started out as a journal that documented events that took place between 2003 and 2017. When I asked that question, I had no way of knowing how terrifying that journey would be. It began with nightmares. After a few years of sleepless nights, the terror began in earnest. Demonic voices, shadows, and endless torment became a new way of life.

"It took eleven years for a glimmer of hope to emerge. Slowly at first, God's light showed in the darkness. The power of God's love could be seen and heard all around me, and life will never be the same again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Daugherty's new book will challenge and encourage readers seeking a deeper understanding of God's love.

Daugherty shares deeply personal experiences and insights in hopes of spreading awareness of the challenges that accompany spiritual warfare.

Consumers can purchase "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing