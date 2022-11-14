Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,784 in the last 365 days.

Jeff Daugherty's newly released "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" is a powerful story of one man's battle to return to God's light

"Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Daugherty is an emotionally charged autobiographical work that takes readers deep into the author's darkest moments that have led to a life of determined faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God": a potent reminder of God's will and promise of redemption. "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" is the creation of published author Jeff Daugherty, a dedicated husband who studied theology at Regent University.

Daugherty shares, "'Lord, I will do anything you ask of me—just show me that you are real.'

"Be careful what you ask for.

"With no answers in sight, I cried out to the God I no longer knew, asking that very same question.

"Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God started out as a journal that documented events that took place between 2003 and 2017. When I asked that question, I had no way of knowing how terrifying that journey would be. It began with nightmares. After a few years of sleepless nights, the terror began in earnest. Demonic voices, shadows, and endless torment became a new way of life.

"It took eleven years for a glimmer of hope to emerge. Slowly at first, God's light showed in the darkness. The power of God's love could be seen and heard all around me, and life will never be the same again."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Daugherty's new book will challenge and encourage readers seeking a deeper understanding of God's love.

Daugherty shares deeply personal experiences and insights in hopes of spreading awareness of the challenges that accompany spiritual warfare.

Consumers can purchase "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Jeff Daugherty's newly released "Teetering on the Brink of Madness: Learning to Hear God" is a powerful story of one man's battle to return to God's light

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.