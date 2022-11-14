Author Daniel W. Weidner's new book "A Pictorial History and Trekking Guide of the Wilderness Road" is a fascinating chronicle of the early pioneering spirit

Recent release "A Pictorial History and Trekking Guide of the Wilderness Road" from Page Publishing author Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLitt is a compelling account of the famous Wilderness Road. Blazed by Daniel Boone and a group of pioneers, it combined three states from Kingsport, Tennessee, to Middlesboro, Kentucky, and helped industrialize the United States.

LIVINGSTON, N.J., November 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel W. Weidner, EdD, DLitt, an accomplished academic and outdoorsman, has completed his new book "A Pictorial History and Trekking Guide of the Wilderness Road": a gripping and informative chronicle of how the Wilderness Road came to be and how it stands in the present day.

"The history of the road represents the American character of self-reliance and determination of the mountain man and pioneer," says Weidner. "Mountain men penetrated virgin forests, pursued the beaver, canoed the rapids of rivers of no return, lived with and/or married into Indian tribes, and became their friend and, in some cases, their enemy; a story of tomahawk and musket, of corn liquor and the plow. It was the stalwart figure of these who brought back stories, mostly fables, of the lands from which they had returned. They were French, French-Canadians, German, Irish, English, Spanish, 'half-breeds,' and unknowns who lived the rugged individualistic life of solitude."

Published by Page Publishing, Daniel W. Weidner's engaging tale tells the story of the Wilderness Road. Created in 1775 by Daniel Boone and 30 axmen, the Wilderness Road connects Kingsport, Tennessee, to Middlesboro, Kentucky. It soon became one of the most significant routes westward and contributed immensely to the industrialization of the United States, especially the surrounding areas.

Extensively researched, Weidner combines primary sources, photographs, and his own personal experiences to paint a full picture of the Wilderness Road. It also serves as a trekking guide for those who wish to follow the footsteps of the early pioneers. "A Pictorial History and Trekking Guide of the Wilderness Road" provides readers with the tools to immerse themselves in an iconic piece of American history.

