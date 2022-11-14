Author David Lumley's new book "It's Impossible to Commit to Maybe" is an insightful guide for managers at all levels of the corporate ladder to better lead their teams

Recent release "It's Impossible to Commit to Maybe: A Bold Guide for Business Managers" from Page Publishing author David Lumley is an eye-opening tale that presents key tips from nearly forty years of experience on how managers can more successfully take charge of their teams and steer them in the right direction.

MONTECITO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Lumley spent almost forty years in positions ranging from manager to CEO to BOD, boldly leading teams in developing, executing, and succeeding at nine well-known consumer companies, has completed his new book "It's Impossible to Commit to Maybe: A Bold Guide for Business Managers": an intuitive tool for business leaders to gain better insight into leading a team through techniques that are assured to deliver results.

"How can you better understand, learn, and implement plans and actions to further your business career? The company you work for? The people you work with, for, and manage?" writes Lumley. "You commit to it!

"'It's Impossible to Commit to Maybe'—a bold guide for business managers—provides the 'how-to' lessons and proven recommendations for managers of all levels. Told in a firsthand, to-the-point manner and in real-life examples, [I present] key business issues, [my] and others' learnings, and successful techniques to provide a winning approach to reaching your goals.

"Based on almost four decades of success at several public Fortune 500, private, private equity–owned, and family businesses and a record of seven straight company turnarounds, [I lay] out your choices and the how-to steps to help you move forward with confidence."

Published by Page Publishing, David Lumley's enlightening guide is the perfect companion for business leaders and managers looking for new ways to be a successful and impactful leader, whether they've been in the game for years or are just starting out in a managerial position. No matter one's level of experience, Lumley brings something new to the table for everyone with his incredible wisdom and years of experience.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "It's Impossible to Commit to Maybe: A Bold Guide for Business Managers" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

