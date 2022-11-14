Author Russell Connor's new book "The Ambassadress and Her Wives" is a new play centered around the adventures of an ambassador for the U.S. and her children

Recent release "The Ambassadress and Her Wives" from Page Publishing author Russell Connor follows the madcap misadventures of Caroline, an American ambassador to France, and the trouble her children cause for her through a comedy of errors. Connor weaves an excellent farce that displays true comic wit.

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russell Connor has completed his new book "The Ambassadress and Her Wives": a riveting and humorous play that follows the events surrounding an American ambassador and her children as they navigate a series of miscommunications that results in a delightful satirical tale.

Published by Page Publishing, Russell Connor's charming narrative is a comedy of manners and errors centered around Caroline, who must strike a balance between keeping her job and looking after her children, who constantly stir up trouble for their mother. As the tale unfolds, readers will be charmed by Connor's sharp wit and brisk dialogue.

Along with "The Ambassadress and Her Wives," readers will find the one act play "Unto the Meek." This thought-provoking procedural shows how a real-life crime was actually solved.

Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase "The Ambassadress and Her Wives" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

