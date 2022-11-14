Author Sherry McCullough-Smith's new book "After the White Smoke Cleared" is the stirring tale of an ill-fated relationship between two people and how it affects others

Recent release "After the White Smoke Cleared" from Page Publishing author Sherry McCullough-Smith follows the tumultuous relationship between Ray and Diana, two people who initially seemed happy until their true intentions and natures revealed themselves to be a terrible pair. Now parents to a baby boy, a dangerous custody battle ensues, resulting in a difficult situation for all involved.

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherry McCullough-Smith, who is constantly looking for ways to positively impact the lives of those around her through gospel singing or spreading Christ's messages of love, has completed her new book "After the White Smoke Cleared": a captivating tale following Ray and Diana, a young couple whose breakup and custody battle over their son leads those involved in the situation to seek God's guidance to move on from terrible affair.

"A person cannot see inside another person's heart or mind when they first meet that person," writes McCullough-Smith. "All they see is a pretty painted picture of that person on the outside like the icing on a cake, very sweet, but what they cannot see is that the sweet cake is decayed on the inside. When you first meet someone, you only see the outside appearance; you do not see the flaws and baggage that come along with that person because you are distracted by their attraction.

"You strike up a conversation only to find out that you have something in common, and you say to yourself, 'This is my soulmate'. Little do you know that the person who you think is your soulmate has ulterior motives because you think now you know them better.

"After you fall in love with them, you still don't know them. It is only after you got married and lived together that you began to get to know them, and all their flaws and baggage began to show. Then the white smoke begins to clear, and by then, it is too late now because your heart has got involved. You are hooked, and it is hard to break away from them.

"And the only one who could get you out of that white smoke is God."

Published by Page Publishing, Sherry McCullough-Smith's spellbinding and character-driven drama will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along with the once perfect crumbling relationship between Ray and Diana, and the violence that occurs as evil and selfishness encroaches upon the two. Full of suspense and shocking twists, this riveting tale will stay with readers long after its stunning conclusion.

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "After the White Smoke Cleared" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing